Cristiano Ronaldo: All-time leading scorer in men's international football

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world record 117 goals in 191 international games since making his Portugal debut in 2003.

When did Ronaldo break the international goals record?

Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals when he scored twice against Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, aged 36. He surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – the only other man to have claimed a century of international goals.

Has Ronaldo scored every year since making his Portugal debut?

Ronaldo didn't score in his first two appearances, in 2003, but has since registered for 19 years running, including 2022. That is good enough for a share of the world record alongside Robbie Keane, who struck every year for the Republic of Ireland between 1998 and 2016.

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

117 Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 191 appearances

109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances

90 Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 164 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances﻿

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances

84 Sunil Chhetri* (India) – 131 appearances

80 Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 108 appearances

79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances

78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances

77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances

76 Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 134 appearances

75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances

75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances

75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances



*still active

Data correct as of 10 November 2022