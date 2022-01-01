UEFA President predicts a 'uniting and sustainable' EURO 2024

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said organising a great event, connecting the continent through football and ensuring a "green EURO" are the main goals for the 2024 edition as the tournament logo was unveiled in Berlin.

The UEFA EURO 2024 brand launch took place at the Olympiastadion, with the multi-coloured logo representing all Europe's member associations. "It shows that in Europe we are united, we are friends," said the president. "Football is about friendship, it's about good values, different cultures uniting."

Lahm on EURO 2024 logo launch

Mr Čeferin is optimistic that it will be the "special EURO", not least because "it will be a green EURO, very environmentally friendly. It will be a sustainable EURO."

The tournament's slogan 'United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas' reinforces the collective approach of the logo with UEFA EURO 2024 tournament director, Philipp Lahm, saying: "Of course we want to organise a great football tournament but it needs to be more than just that. It should be a festival for everyone and one which brings people together and that's why we've gone for this slogan."

Tournament ambassador Célia Šašić echoed those thoughts. "When I look at the logo and the values that are behind it, I see a EURO that's being organised for everyone," said the former Germany striker. "We want to enjoy some amazing football of course, but it's also important not to forget about the people who aren't in the spotlight. It’s a great opportunity to highlight urgent issues such as sustainability and justice, to set new benchmarks and motivate people."

Šašić: I see a EURO that's being organised for everyone

Sustainability will be at the heart of EURO 2024, now less than three years away, with former Germany captain Lahm adding: "We want the players, the coaches, everyone else – and of course the fans – to be happy to come to our country and enjoy a real festival atmosphere. But we also want to make an impact on society and that means highlighting topics such as sustainability, environment and the common good. All these things play a role and as we build towards the tournament we want all fans to be a part of it. This tournament, this festival, is for them."

With the logo and slogan adding renewed impetus to the countdown, Mr Čeferin is confident it will be a great tournament, concluding: "I am sure that, together, we can create the biggest EURO ever. I sincerely believe that we will savour unforgettable memories in three years' time – in a spirit of unity and solidarity generated by football, the game that we all love!"