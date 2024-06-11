Europe's most-capped men's international players: Cristiano Ronaldo on 207 appearances for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 200 international appearances when featuring for Portugal against Iceland in June 2023 – marking the occasion with an 89th-minute winner – and has now moved on to 207 caps.

The Portuguese star had first made the world record his own by winning his 197th cap against Liechtenstein on 23 March this year, scoring two goals in the process. He took his tally to 199 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying on 17 June before achieving the double century in Iceland three days later.

Ronaldo: 'An unbelievable achievement'

Ronaldo surpassed the European landmark of 180 – set by Spain's Sergio Ramos – in 2021, while his outing against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals drew him level with Bader Al-Mutawa's previous world record of 196 caps for Kuwait. Now, the 39-year-old is surging clear.

207: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)*

Europe's runaway top scorer in international games, Ronaldo moved beyond the 100-goal mark in September 2020, equalled Ali Daei's world record of 109 strikes during UEFA EURO 2020, and eclipsed it on European Qualifiers duty on 1 September 2021. The 2016 European champion is a year older than his ex-Madrid colleague Ramos but still seeking to add to his tally, scoring his 129th and 130th goals in his 207th appearance against Republic of Ireland on 11 June 2024.

Watch great Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal

180 Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Ramos bettered Gianluigi Buffon's old European record of 176 caps while playing for Spain in their UEFA Nations League game in Switzerland on 14 November 2020. The youngest European man to reach 100 caps, at the age of 26 in March 2013, Ramos has two UEFA European Championship titles and one World Cup to his name. He retired in February 2023 having not appeared for his country since March 2021.

176: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

A 2006 World Cup winner with the Azzurri, Buffon made his final Italy outing in a March 2018 friendly against Argentina. That achievement surpassed the moment he beat Dino Zoff's national record of 112 caps in 2011. "When I made my Italy debut back in 1997, getting to this total was just a dream for me," he said.

175: Luka Modrić (Croatia)*

The puppet-master rose above long-time team-mate Darijo Srna to become his nation's most-capped player in March 2021. "When will you stop playing?" wife Vanja asked the inspiration behind Croatia's run to the 2018 World Cup final. "I don't know, my love," came the reply. "You'll have to be patient for a little while more." Modrić captained Croatia to back-to-back World Cup semi-finals when they reached the last four in 2022 and inspired them to the 2023 UEFA Nations League final.

167: Iker Casillas (Spain) ﻿

A goalkeeping marvel at Real Madrid, Casillas summed up his experience of playing for Spain as "Responsibility. Pride. Satisfaction. Happiness. Commitment. Respect for those who preceded me. An infinity of words – and doing everything for the Spanish fans." Like Ramos, he won two EUROs and a World Cup with his country.

Casillas career highlights

166: Vitālijs Astafjevs (Latvia)

"I love football and have always loved it," said the journeyman midfielder after he played his farewell international, aged 39, in November 2010. Astafjevs's personal pinnacle came when representing Latvia at UEFA EURO 2004. "We worked a miracle, everyone was amazed," he said. "That was true happiness."

158: Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia)*

The Flora midfielder, who has also played in Slovenia, Russia and Poland in his career, is seemingly improving with age. He scored 14 league goals in the 2023 season – you have to go back to 2006 for the last time he found the net more often – despite turning 39 during that campaign.

157: Martin Reim (Estonia) ﻿

"There is no way I could go on playing until I die," said midfielder Reim as he made his farewell outing – aged 38 – in 2009, ending a 17-year run in the national team. Save for a brief spell with Finland's KooTeePee, the Flora stalwart spent his entire club career in his homeland. He also enjoyed a spell as Estonia coach from 2016 to 2019.

154: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)*

The 37-year-old former Ajax and Tottenham centre-back returned to his native Belgium in 2022, signing for Anderlecht after two years with Benfica. He made his senior international debut in June 2007, playing the full 90 minutes of a UEFA EURO 2008 qualifier against Portugal. Vertonghen is still going strong, helping Belgium reach UEFA EURO 2024 on his 151st appearance.

150: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)*

The 35-year-old Barcelona striker reached 150 caps in Poland's 2-1 victory over Türkiye in their final friendly before EURO 2024. Has appeared in three previous EURO final tournaments, scoring three times at EURO 2020, and also featured in the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, when Poland reached the round of 16.

Lothar Matthäus with the World Cup trophy in 1990 Bongarts/Getty Images

150: Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany)

A European champion in 1980 and a World Cup winner ten years later, the midfield colossus bestrode two eras of German football. A box-to-box midfielder who played as a sweeper later in his career, Matthäus earned respect from Diego Maradona, who said: "He is the best rival I've ever faced. I guess that's all you need to know."

146: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Keane bade farewell to international football in August 2016 having scored 68 goals over 18 years with the Ireland team: Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskás, ﻿Sándor Kocsis, Miroslav Klose, Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku are the only Europeans to have scored more. "It has exceeded all the hopes I had as a football-mad boy growing up in Dublin," he said of his career.

146: João Moutinho (Portugal)*

The midfielder, who could pick a pass in his sleep, was just 18 when he made his senior international debut in 2005. His diminutive frame was a mainstay in the Seleção side for decades thereafter, his energy and passing providing the canvas for the likes of Ronaldo to dazzle. Yet to retire from international football but overlooked from recent squads.

*Yet to retire from international football