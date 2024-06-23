EURO on this day: 24 June

Portugal 2-2 England (aet, Portugal won 6-5 on pens)

(Hélder Postiga 83, Rui Costa 110; Owen 3, Lampard 115)

2004 quarter-finals, Lisbon

Portugal overcame England on penalties to advance to the UEFA EURO 2004 semi-finals after an enthralling tie at the Estádio do SL Benfica, with misses from David Beckham and Darius Vassell proving decisive in the shoot-out. Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo calmly converted the winning spot kick.

Michael Owen's improvised finish put England ahead three minutes in, but thereafter they endured relentless pressure, Portugal finally levelling with the end in sight when Hélder Postiga headed in Simão's cross. Then it was the turn of a third Portugal substitute, Rui Costa, who beat David James with an excellent strike in extra time. Though Frank Lampard sent the match to penalties, it merely prolonged the agony for England.

"There were lots of congratulations, obviously, and we still talk about that," Ricardo told UEFA.com. "What happened was something very remarkable in my life and in the history of Portugal. It was something that no one had done before and even I hadn't done it before and never repeated it."

Turkey 0-2 Portugal

(Nuno Gomes 44 56)

2000 quarter-finals, Amsterdam

This last-eight tie ultimately hinged on the 29th-minute dismissal of Alpay Özalan, though Turkey battled hard and things could have been different had Arif Erdem not seen his penalty saved by Vítor Baía at 1-0.

Instead, it was Nuno Gomes who provided the decisive moments, heading in the opener after Rui Costa and Luís Figo had combined skilfully down the right, then sealing a semi-final berth when Figo broke down the right before squaring a beautiful ball for the forward to tap in.

Other EURO fixtures on 24 June

1984 semi-finals: Spain 1-1 Denmark (aet, Spain won 5-4 on pens)

2000 quarter-finals: Italy 2-0 Romania

2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy (aet, Italy won 4-2 on pens)

