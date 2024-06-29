UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO on this day 29 June

Saturday, June 29, 2024

On this day: Francesco Toldo was Italy's penalty king in 2000, while Spain ended their wait for a second crown in 2008.

EURO 2000 highlights: Italy triumph on penalties

Italy 0-0 Netherlands (aet, Italy won 3-1 on penalties)
2000 semi-finals, Amsterdam

The Netherlands were eliminated on penalties for the fourth time in five major tournaments as Italy advanced to a UEFA EURO 2000 final against France.

Frank de Boer and Patrick Kluivert had already missed spot kicks in normal time as the Oranje failed to break down an Azzurri team reduced to ten men after the 34th-minute dismissal of Gianluca Zambrotta.

Italy scored the first three penalties in the shoot-out through Luigi Di Biagio, Gianluca Pessotto and Francesco Totti, while De Boer and Jaap Stam both missed for the Netherlands.

Kluivert scored and Paolo Maldini missed to restore Oranje hopes, but man of the match Francesco Toldo saved Paul Bosvelt's kick to confirm Italy as 3-1 winners.

Germany 0-1 Spain
(Torres 33)
2008 final, Vienna

Fernando Torres's first-half strike earned Spain a first European Championship crown in 44 years. Luis Aragonés' men were the more dangerous side for most of an entertaining final at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, although it took just one goal – courtesy of Torres's pace, perseverance and unerring finish – to end their long wait.

"The football we played to win in 2008 was beautiful; not just the attacking side of things but how we were set up on the pitch," said midfielder Xavi Hernández. "We were crowned champions without having to call upon the legendary 'furia española' (Spanish fury). We won playing a style of touch football combined with talented players. Luis liked to play the game like [Johan] Cruyff."

Highlights: Spain win the 2008 final

Other EURO fixtures on 29 June
2020 round of 16: England 2-0 Germany
2020 round of 16: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet)

