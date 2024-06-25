UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO on this day: 25 June

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

On this day: Marco van Basten pulled off a volley that still defies belief more than 30 years on.

EURO 1988 final highlights: Netherlands 2-0 USSR

USSR 0-2 Netherlands
(Gullit 32, Van Basten 54)
 1988 final, Munich

The 1988 European Championship concluded pretty much as it had begun, with a meeting between the Soviet Union and the Netherlands – on-song Marco van Basten ensured there would be no repeat of the USSR's group stage triumph, however.

Van Basten was left out of the 1-0 defeat but had become the first name on the team sheet since and was at his inspirational best in the Munich final.

His gravity-defying header set up Ruud Gullit for the opener before a moment of poise and class that will inspire admiration for decades to come, the striker lashing in a stunning volley from the acutest of angles. It sealed a 2-0 victory and the Oranje's long-awaited first major title.

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia
(Kluivert 24 38 54, Govedarica 51og, Overmars 78 90; Milošević 90)
2000 quarter-finals, Rotterdam

Patrick Kluivert scored a hat-trick in a breathtaking display of opportunism as the Netherlands booked a UEFA EURO 2000 semi-final meeting with Italy.

A defence-minded Yugoslavia kept it on an even keel until midway through the first half, but once Kluivert had broken the deadlock, they sank fast. By the time the Barcelona striker exited on the hour, he had secured the match ball, completing his hat-trick with a fine cushioned volley, also playing a big role in Dejan Govedarica's own goal.

Two late Marc Overmars strikes made it six; Savo Milošević's last-gasp effort was little consolation.

Highlights: Kluivert's EURO 2000 quarter-final hat-trick

Other EURO fixtures on 25 June
2000 quarter-finals: Spain 1-2 France
2004 quarter-finals: France 0-1 Greece
2008 semi-finals: Germany 3-2 Turkey
2016 round of 16: Switzerland 1-1 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens)
2016 round of 16: Wales 1-0 Northern Ireland
2016 round of 16: Croatia 0-1 Portugal (aet)

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Selected for you

EURO 1988 team of the tournament
Live 01/01/2022

EURO 1988 team of the tournament

From the archives: Frank Rijkaard, Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten, a trio who would have such success at AC Milan, were among six of the best Dutchmen on show at the 1988 EURO.
EURO 2000: All you need to know
Live 01/01/2023

EURO 2000: All you need to know

A 'golden goal' brought joy for France in Rotterdam; look back at the 2000 finals.
EURO 2004 team of the tournament
Live 01/01/2022

EURO 2004 team of the tournament

From the archives: Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic contributed three players apiece to a 2004 select XI spearheaded by future team-mates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.
EURO 2008: All you need to know
Live 01/01/2023

EURO 2008: All you need to know

Spain shone, with the final scoreline deceptive; wind back to the finals in Austria and Switzerland.