EURO on this day: 10 June

Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia

(Riva 12, Anastasi 31)

1968 final replay, Rome

The Azzurri came within ten minutes of defeat in the first attempt to decide the 1968 UEFA European Championship winners but they returned to Rome's Stadio Olimpico 48 hours later a different proposition, dominating Yugoslavia from the off.

Coach Ferruccio Valcareggi made five changes to his side that had drawn the initial final 1-1, reflecting a desire to match Yugoslavia for power and pace – just when their opponents had none left. Luigi Riva's recall made the difference, the forward capping a fine performance with the opening goal, and when Pietro Anastasi atoned for an early miss with an expertly taken second, the hosts were coasting.

Spain 4-1 Russia

(Villa 20 44 75, Fàbregas 90+1; Pavlyuchenko 86)

2008 group stage, Innsbruck

Spain set out their stall for a glorious 2008 campaign with a resounding victory in Innsbruck, with David Villa highlighting their attacking prowess via an impressive treble.

Fernando Torres teed up his strike partner for the opener and Andrés Iniesta's glorious through ball allowed Villa to slide in the second before the break. The hat-trick goal involved more individual work than the others, Villa wrong-footing Roman Shirokov before sweeping in his third, with Cesc Fàbregas adding gloss after Roman Pavlyuchenko's 86th-minute consolation.

See David Villa's hat-trick against Russia

Other EURO fixtures on 10 June

1988 group stage: West Germany 1-1 Italy

1992 group stage: Sweden 1-1 France

1996 group stage: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland

1996 group stage: Romania 0-1 France

2000 group stage: Belgium 2-1 Sweden

2008 group stage: Greece 0-2 Sweden

2012 group stage: Spain 1-1 Italy

2012 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia

2016 group stage: France 2-1 Romania

Download the EURO app