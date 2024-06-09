UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO on this day: 10 June

Sunday, June 9, 2024

On this day: Italy won their first European title with victory against Yugoslavia in 1968, while David Villa struck a memorable hat-trick in 2008.

Italy's EURO 1968 winning goal

Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia 
(Riva 12, Anastasi 31)
1968 final replay, Rome

The Azzurri came within ten minutes of defeat in the first attempt to decide the 1968 UEFA European Championship winners but they returned to Rome's Stadio Olimpico 48 hours later a different proposition, dominating Yugoslavia from the off.

Coach Ferruccio Valcareggi made five changes to his side that had drawn the initial final 1-1, reflecting a desire to match Yugoslavia for power and pace – just when their opponents had none left. Luigi Riva's recall made the difference, the forward capping a fine performance with the opening goal, and when Pietro Anastasi atoned for an early miss with an expertly taken second, the hosts were coasting.

Spain 4-1 Russia
(Villa 20 44 75, Fàbregas 90+1; Pavlyuchenko 86)
2008 group stage, Innsbruck

Spain set out their stall for a glorious 2008 campaign with a resounding victory in Innsbruck, with David Villa highlighting their attacking prowess via an impressive treble.

Fernando Torres teed up his strike partner for the opener and Andrés Iniesta's glorious through ball allowed Villa to slide in the second before the break. The hat-trick goal involved more individual work than the others, Villa wrong-footing Roman Shirokov before sweeping in his third, with Cesc Fàbregas adding gloss after Roman Pavlyuchenko's 86th-minute consolation.

See David Villa's hat-trick against Russia

Other EURO fixtures on 10 June 
1988 group stage: West Germany 1-1 Italy
1992 group stage: Sweden 1-1 France
1996 group stage: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland
1996 group stage: Romania 0-1 France
2000 group stage: Belgium 2-1 Sweden
2008 group stage: Greece 0-2 Sweden
2012 group stage: Spain 1-1 Italy
2012 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia
2016 group stage: France 2-1 Romania

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, June 9, 2024

Selected for you

EURO 1968 team of the tournament
Live 01/01/2022

EURO 1968 team of the tournament

From the archives: This week we turn our attention to 1968, when Italy were crowned on home soil – unsurprisingly, the Azzurri dominate the tournament select XI.
EURO 2008: All you need to know
Live 01/01/2023

EURO 2008: All you need to know

Spain shone, with the final scoreline deceptive; wind back to the finals in Austria and Switzerland.
EURO 2012: All you need to know
Live 01/01/2023

EURO 2012: All you need to know

Spanish football's golden age continued with a second successive EURO win.
EURO 2016 Team of the Tournament
Live 01/01/2022

EURO 2016 Team of the Tournament

From the archives: Four Portugal players and three from Germany made the official UEFA EURO 2016 Team of the Tournament.