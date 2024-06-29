EURO on this day: 30 June

Czech Republic 1-2 Germany (aet, gg)

(Berger 59pen; Bierhoff 73 95)

1996 final, London

A few wheels came full circle here. Twenty years earlier, Germany had lost to Czechoslovakia, underdogs then as now, in the European Championship final; they were beaten by dark horses Denmark in 1992; and in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, also at Wembley, they lost to a contentious goal. Payback time.

A Patrik Berger penalty put the Czechs ahead and a shock looked to be on the cards, albeit against favourites depleted by injury. On came Oliver Bierhoff. The striker, whom Berti Vogts' wife had insisted her husband take to England, demonstrated his power in the air almost immediately to equalise and, five minutes into extra time, he scored senior international football's first golden goal.

"I have never before or since taken off my shirt," Bierhoff recalled of his celebration 24 years later. "It was an atypical story for me, but it was almost as if it was all over, the whole process of the weeks and days prior. I knew there was nothing to lose [when I came on]; I had to throw everything in, take my chance."

Portugal 2-1 Netherlands

(Ronaldo 26, Maniche 58; Jorge Andrade 63og)

2004 semi-finals, Lisbon

Portugal's 'golden generation' were desperate to reach the final as UEFA EURO 2004 hosts, with the likes of Rui Costa, Costinha, Ricardo Carvalho, Luís Figo and Fernando Couto all in their prime. But it was the youngest member of their squad, 19-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who gave them the lead with a fine header that would become something of a trademark for years to come.

The teenage ace was arguably upstaged here when Maniche struck a sensational curling second, though Jorge Andrade's looping own goal ensured Luiz Felipe Scolari's team were on edge until full time.

"There were horses, bikes, boats and much more following our bus and showing their support [as we arrived at the stadium]," said Portugal forward Hélder Postiga. "I will never forget this day because it was intense in so many different ways."

Other EURO fixture on 30 June

2016 quarter-finals: Poland 1-1 Portugal (aet, Portugal won 5-3 on pens)

