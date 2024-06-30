EURO on this day: 1 July

Greece 1-0 Czech Republic (aet, sg)

(Dellas 105+1)

2004 semi-finals, Porto

Greece continued their incredible march to UEFA EURO 2004 glory with this absorbing semi-final triumph, Traianos Dellas heading in the silver goal at the end of the first half of extra time.

The Czech Republic came close to the victory so many had predicted, Tomáš Rosický volleying against the woodwork inside two minutes. But Otto Rehhagel's dogged side, 100-1 outsiders before the finals, dug in again and then, when it was least expected, came the counter. Vassilios Tsiartas swung over a corner and Dellas nipped in to steer in a header at the near post and send the Greeks and their fans into ecstasy.

"The fairy tale continues," said Rehhagel. "It's unbelievable what the team did. It's a true miracle. The Czechs were technically better, but the passion and the will was on our side. We had nothing to lose; we could risk everything. Now we'll have the fairy-tale final."

Spain 4-0 Italy

(David Silva 14, Jordi Alba 41, Torres 84, Mata 88)

2012 final, Kyiv

EURO 2012 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Italy

Spain saved their best until last, this final-record victory in Kyiv completing an unprecedented hat-trick of major tournament wins.

La Roja were in control from the moment David Silva broke the deadlock with a rare header on 14 minutes. A barnstorming second with half-time approaching from the indefatigable Jordi Alba, his first international goal, left the Azzurri with a mountain to climb.

The sight of Thiago Motta, their third substitute, being carried off on a stretcher ended all hope, causing Italy to play out the last 28 minutes with ten men – and Spain replacements Fernando Torres and Juan Mata fully capitalised.

"This is a great era for Spanish football," said coach Vicente del Bosque. "After Vienna [and the UEFA EURO 2008 final], Luis Aragonés, the then coach, showed us the way, the direction to go. We were faithful to what we've done over the years. This is a great time for all the Spanish people."

Other EURO fixture on 1 July

2016 quarter-finals: Wales 3-1 Belgium

