EURO on this day: 12 June

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

On this day: France had to bide their time for an opening win in 1984, while Portugal's comeback stunned England in 2000.

Highlights: Watch Platini's nine goals at EURO 1984

France 1-0 Denmark
(Platini 78)
1984 group stage, Paris

An expectant Parisian crowd was forced to wait until 12 minutes from time for France to open their 1984 account against Denmark.

The hosts kept hold of that lead, given to them by Michel Platini, to record a narrow victory at the Parc des Princes. Platini, who would go on to be the tournament's top scorer with nine goals, was well shackled by Klaus Berggreen for much of the game but found sufficient space late on to fire a shot – via the slightest of deflections off a Danish defender's head – past Ole Qvist.

It was a disappointing start for the Danes, who had already been dealt a major blow just before half-time when the influential Allan Simonsen, European Footballer of the Year back in 1977, suffered a broken leg in a challenge with Yvon Le Roux.

Portugal 3-2 England
(Luís Figo 22, João Pinto 37, Nuno Gomes 59; Scholes 3, McManaman 18)
2000 group stage, Eindhoven

England's campaign got off to a dream start as Paul Scholes and Steve McManaman converted David Beckham crosses inside the opening 18 minutes, but Portugal's star-studded midfield, directed by Rui Costa, had the final say.

Luís Figo's stunning strike from distance quickly reduced arrears and João Pinto's brilliant diving heading from Rui Costa's cross levelled matters before the break. Rui Costa then bisected the England defence just before the hour, allowing Nuno Gomes to crash the winner into the roof of the net.

EURO 2000 highlights: Portugal 3-2 England

Other EURO fixtures on 12 June
1980 group stage: Belgium 1-1 England 
1980 group stage: Spain 0-0 Italy
1988 group stage: England 0-1 Republic of Ireland
1988 group stage: Netherlands 0-1 USSR
1992 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland 
1992 group stage: CIS 1-1 Germany 
2000 group stage: Germany 1-1 Romania
2004 group stage: Portugal 1-2 Greece
2004 group stage: Spain 1-0 Russia
2008 group stage: Croatia 2-1 Germany
2008 group stage: Austria 1-1 Poland
2012 group stage: Greece 1-2 Czech Republic
2012 group stage: Poland 1-1 Russia
2016 group stage: Turkey 0-1 Croatia
2016 group stage: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland
2016 group stage: Germany 2-0 Ukraine
2020 group stage: Wales 1-1 Switzerland
2020 group stage: Denmark 0-1 Finland
2020 group stage: Belgium 3-0 Russia

