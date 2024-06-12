EURO on this day: 12 June

France 1-0 Denmark

(Platini 78)

1984 group stage, Paris

An expectant Parisian crowd was forced to wait until 12 minutes from time for France to open their 1984 account against Denmark.

The hosts kept hold of that lead, given to them by Michel Platini, to record a narrow victory at the Parc des Princes. Platini, who would go on to be the tournament's top scorer with nine goals, was well shackled by Klaus Berggreen for much of the game but found sufficient space late on to fire a shot – via the slightest of deflections off a Danish defender's head – past Ole Qvist.

It was a disappointing start for the Danes, who had already been dealt a major blow just before half-time when the influential Allan Simonsen, European Footballer of the Year back in 1977, suffered a broken leg in a challenge with Yvon Le Roux.

Portugal 3-2 England

(Luís Figo 22, João Pinto 37, Nuno Gomes 59; Scholes 3, McManaman 18)

2000 group stage, Eindhoven

England's campaign got off to a dream start as Paul Scholes and Steve McManaman converted David Beckham crosses inside the opening 18 minutes, but Portugal's star-studded midfield, directed by Rui Costa, had the final say.

Luís Figo's stunning strike from distance quickly reduced arrears and João Pinto's brilliant diving heading from Rui Costa's cross levelled matters before the break. Rui Costa then bisected the England defence just before the hour, allowing Nuno Gomes to crash the winner into the roof of the net.

EURO 2000 highlights: Portugal 3-2 England

Other EURO fixtures on 12 June

1980 group stage: Belgium 1-1 England

1980 group stage: Spain 0-0 Italy

1988 group stage: England 0-1 Republic of Ireland

1988 group stage: Netherlands 0-1 USSR

1992 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland

1992 group stage: CIS 1-1 Germany

2000 group stage: Germany 1-1 Romania

2004 group stage: Portugal 1-2 Greece

2004 group stage: Spain 1-0 Russia

2008 group stage: Croatia 2-1 Germany

2008 group stage: Austria 1-1 Poland

2012 group stage: Greece 1-2 Czech Republic

2012 group stage: Poland 1-1 Russia

2016 group stage: Turkey 0-1 Croatia

2016 group stage: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland

2016 group stage: Germany 2-0 Ukraine

2020 group stage: Wales 1-1 Switzerland

2020 group stage: Denmark 0-1 Finland

2020 group stage: Belgium 3-0 Russia

