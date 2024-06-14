EURO on this day: 14 June

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria

(Ljungberg 32, Larsson 57 58, Ibrahimović 78pen, Allbäck 90+1)

2004 group stage, Lisbon

Sweden recorded only their third victory in a UEFA European Championship finals as two fine goals from Henrik Larsson and further strikes from Fredrik Ljungberg, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Marcus Allbäck powered them past Bulgaria in Lisbon.

It was a fairy-tale return to competitive international action for Larsson as he scored two goals in two minutes shortly before the hour to end as a contest a game in which Bulgaria battled bravely. Already ahead through Ljungberg's first-half opener, Larsson's spectacular diving header from Erik Edman's pinpoint left-wing cross doubled their lead after 57 minutes.

Seconds later, Anders Svensson's low cross from the right was missed by the diving Zdravko Zdravkov and Larsson knocked the ball into the roof of the net from close range. Ibrahimović scored a fourth from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time after Ljungberg had been brought down, and substitute Allbäck raced onto Larsson's chip to add a fifth late on.

West Germany 3-2 Netherlands

(Allofs 20 60 65; Rep 79pen, W. van de Kerkhof 85)

1980 group stage, Naples

Both teams had started the group with a victory, but it was Jupp Derwall's side who seized control of the section thanks to the brilliance of Klaus Allofs and Bernd Schuster.

Germany led at the break when Schuster turned away from a defender and hit a post with a scorching shot, the underrated Allofs putting in the rebound. Schuster tore the Oranje apart after the interval too, laying off for Allofs to make it two before forcing his way to the byline and cutting the ball back neatly for Allofs to complete his hat-trick.

Jan Zwartkruis's men threatened to pull the contest out of the fire, though. Lothar Matthäus fouled Bennie Wijnstekers, allowing Johnny Rep to pull one back from the penalty spot, before Willy van de Kerkhof's fine long-range drive set up a frantic finish, but West Germany would not be denied.

1980 highlights: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands

Other EURO fixtures on 14 June

1972 semi-finals: Belgium 1-2 West Germany

1972 semi-finals: Hungary 0-1 USSR

1980 group stage: Greece 1-3 Czechoslovakia

1984 group stage: West Germany 0-0 Portugal

1984 group stage: Romania 1-1 Spain

1988 group stage: West Germany 2-0 Denmark

1988 group stage: Italy 1-0 Spain

1992 group stage: France 0-0 England

1992 group stage: Sweden 1-0 Denmark

1996 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Turkey

1996 group stage: Czech Republic 2-1 Italy

2000 group stage: Italy 2-0 Belgium

2004 group stage: Denmark 0-0 Italy

2008 group stage: Sweden 1-2 Spain

2008 group stage: Greece 0-1 Russia

2012 group stage: Italy 1-1 Croatia

2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 Republic of Ireland

2016 group stage: Austria 0-2 Hungary

2016 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Iceland

2020 group stage: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic

2020 group stage: Poland 1-2 Slovakia

2020 group stage: Spain 0-0 Sweden

Download the EURO app