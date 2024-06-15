The longest winning runs in EURO history

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)



15 Italy (23/03/19 – 06/07/2021)

14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)

14 Belgium (21/03/19 – 27/06/21)

12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)

10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)

10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)

10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)

10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)

10 Portugal (23/03/23 – 19/11/23)

Most consecutive EURO wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)

5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)

5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)

5 Italy (11/06/21 – 06/07/2021)

Most wins in one EURO final tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)

5 France (2000, out of 6)

5 Spain (2008, out of 6)

5 France (2016, out of 7)

5 Italy (2020, out of 7)

5 England (2020, out of 7)