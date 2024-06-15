UEFA.com works better on other browsers
The longest winning runs in EURO history

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Italy's 2-1 UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final defeat of Belgium was the team's 15th consecutive EURO victory, qualifying included – a new record for the competition.

Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring what proved to be the winner in Italy's 15th successive EURO victory
Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring what proved to be the winner in Italy's 15th successive EURO victory UEFA via Getty Images

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)

15 Italy (23/03/19 – 06/07/2021)
14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)
14 Belgium (21/03/19 – 27/06/21)
12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)
10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)
10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)
10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)
10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)
10 Portugal (23/03/23 – 19/11/23)

Most consecutive EURO wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)
5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)
5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)
5 Italy (11/06/21 – 06/07/2021)

Most wins in one EURO final tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)
5 France (2000, out of 6)
5 Spain (2008, out of 6)
5 France (2016, out of 7)
5 Italy (2020, out of 7)
5 England (2020, out of 7)

