The longest winning runs in EURO history
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Article summary
Italy's 2-1 UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final defeat of Belgium was the team's 15th consecutive EURO victory, qualifying included – a new record for the competition.
Article top media content
Article body
EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)
15 Italy (23/03/19 – 06/07/2021)
14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)
14 Belgium (21/03/19 – 27/06/21)
12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)
10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)
10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)
10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)
10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)
10 Portugal (23/03/23 – 19/11/23)
Most consecutive EURO wins (final tournaments only)
5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)
5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)
5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)
5 Italy (11/06/21 – 06/07/2021)
Most wins in one EURO final tournament
5 France (1984, out of 5)
5 France (2000, out of 6)
5 Spain (2008, out of 6)
5 France (2016, out of 7)
5 Italy (2020, out of 7)
5 England (2020, out of 7)