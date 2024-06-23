EURO on this day: 23 June

Czech Republic 1-0 Portugal

(Poborský 53)

1996 quarter-finals, Birmingham

Karel Poborský's exquisite chip proved the difference as the Czech Republic overcame Portugal to reach the last four.

Group winners Germany, England and France had already gone through by kick-off, leaving it up to Portugal to complete the full set with victory at Villa Park. Their midfield was once again in eye-catching form, but for all their assuredness with the ball at their feet, they found themselves up against a Czech defence which seldom looked troubled.

The game was ultimately decided by a moment of magic from Poborský, who showed incredible awareness to beat Vítor Baía on 53 minutes. The Czechs had to cling on when Radoslav Látal was dismissed late on, but Poborský's was a goal worthy of winning any game.

"Even now, many fans remember that very goal when they hear the name Poborský," the scorer recalled nearly a quarter of a century later. "I chose a technical finish as I was used to doing that my whole life – I'd never played 'strength' football. I was more into using my head to solve situations technically. And the result was amazing, of course."

Germany 2-2 Hungary

(Havertz 66, Goretzka 84; Ad. Szalai 11, Schäfer 68)

2020 group stage, Munich

Die Mannschaft were within six minutes of a shock UEFA EURO 2020 exit until Leon Goretzka's goal denied Hungary in their last group game.

The visitors were on course for qualification themselves when Ádám Szalai headed them in front, then again after András Schäfer bravely nodded in seconds after the restart following Kai Havertz's equaliser. Marco Rossi's men were close to clinging on, but Goretzka prised the winner in the 84th minute, firing through a packed penalty area to edge Germany into the knockout stage at Hungary's expense.

"We were under pressure, but we restricted Germany to very few chances," said goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi. "We reacted superbly after their first equaliser. We were so close."

EURO 2020 highlights: Germany 2-2 Hungary

Other EURO fixtures on 23 June

1984 semi-finals: France 3-2 Portugal (aet)

1996 quarter-finals: Germany 2-1 Croatia

2004 group stage: Netherlands 3-0 Latvia

2004 group stage: Germany 1-2 Czech Republic

2012 quarter-finals: Spain 2-0 France

2020 group stage: Slovakia 0-5 Spain

2020 group stage: Sweden 3-2 Poland

2020 group stage: Portugal 2-2 France

Download the EURO app