EURO on this day: 22 June

Belgium 1-2 West Germany

(Vandereycken 75pen; Hrubesch 10 88)

1980 final, Rome

West Germany re-established themselves as Europe's pre-eminent international force as two goals from Horst Hrubesch, the second with only two minutes remaining, earned Jupp Derwall's side their second European title with a 2-1 victory against Belgium.

West Germany had made a slow start to the 1976 final, going two down within the first 25 minutes, but there was no repeat this time as Bernd Schuster, the 20-year-old playmaker who once again dazzled in midfield, set up Hrubesch for the opening goal on ten minutes.

Though Belgium's hopes were raised by René Vandereycken's 75th-minute penalty, Hrubesch headed in late on to sink them.

Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland

(Brady 85)

2016 group stage, Lille

On a day of high drama at UEFA EURO 2016, Robbie Brady's 85th-minute header gave the Republic of Ireland the victory against Italy they needed to qualify from Group E and set up a last-16 contest with France.

Lorenzo Insigne curled a shot off the post, but Ireland looked the more likely to prise a winner, Wes Hoolahan firing straight at Salvatore Sirigu with the goal at his mercy seven minutes from time.

Just over 60 seconds later, though, it was Hoolahan's pinpoint cross that allowed the marauding Brady to nod in and send the vast bank of Ireland fans into raptures.

Other EURO fixtures on 22 June

1988 semi-finals: USSR 2-0 Italy

1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark (aet, Denmark won 5-4 on pens)

1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England (aet, England won 4-2 on pens)

1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands (aet, France won 5-4 on pens)

2004 group stage: Italy 2-1 Bulgaria

2004 group stage: Denmark 2-2 Sweden

2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy (aet, Spain won 4-2 on pens)

2012 quarter-finals: Germany 4-2 Greece

2016 group stage: Iceland 2-1 Austria

2016 group stage: Sweden 0-1 Belgium

2016 group stage: Hungary 3-3 Portugal

2020 group stage: Czech Republic 0-1 England

2020 group stage: Croatia 3-1 Scotland

