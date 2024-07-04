UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO on this day: 4 July

Thursday, July 4, 2024

On this day: Angelos Charisteas's goal helped Greece to stun the world of football.

EURO 2004 final highlights: Greece 1-0 Portugal

Portugal 0-1 Greece
(Charisteas 57)
2004 final, Lisbon

Greece pulled off arguably the biggest shock at a major international football tournament as Angelos Charisteas's goal earned a 1-0 victory in the final of UEFA EURO 2004.

The game was an attractive spectacle from the start, with the hosts initially on top. Likewise, the second half opened with a Pauleta attempt, but then the unthinkable happened – Greece took the lead.

For a time, they had their backs to the wall as Rui Costa, Deco and Luís Figo probed for an opening. Yet the defensive discipline that had stood Otto Rehhagel's team in such good stead throughout the championship again came to the fore as Greece held on for a famous win.

"Some of your dreams you dare to describe, and others you keep them for yourself. For me, my dream was always to score a EURO final goal," Charisteas recalled in 2020. "Even now, ten to 20 passers-by per day will mention the EURO. I'll sit down for a coffee and there'll always be someone who says: 'Angelos, I remember that 4 July.'"

Other EURO fixtures on 4 July
None

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Selected for you

EURO 2004: All you need to know
Live 01/01/2023

EURO 2004: All you need to know

Otto Rehhagel's Greece pulled off one of the great EURO shocks; UEFA.com looks back.
EURO 2004 team of the tournament
Live 01/01/2022

EURO 2004 team of the tournament

From the archives: Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic contributed three players apiece to a 2004 select XI spearheaded by future team-mates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.