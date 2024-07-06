EURO on this day: 7 July

Germany 0-2 France

(Griezmann 45+2pen 72)

2016 semi-finals, Marseille

France moved a step closer to a glorious home triumph at UEFA EURO 2016 with victory against world champions Germany.

Joachim Löw's side enjoyed 64% possession before the interval and Didier Deschamps admits his side "were on the verge of giving in". They didn't, and with virtually the last kick of the first half, Bastian Schweinsteiger handled in the area. Antoine Griezmann – who had missed a penalty in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final – made no mistake.

He was on the spot once more on 72 minutes, prodding in the loose ball after Manuel Neuer had parried Paul Pogba's cross. "Let's enjoy tonight," said Griezmann. "We're thrilled, we feel like kids. We know the whole country is behind us, so we're giving everything for them. I'm absolutely delighted and very proud."

England 2-1 Denmark (aet)

(Kjær 39og, Kane 104; Damsgaard 30)

2020 semi-finals, London

EURO 2020 highlights: England 2-1 Denmark

The Three Lions reached their maiden EURO final after coming from behind to see off a dogged Denmark side.

Mikkel Damsgaard had given Denmark the lead with a glorious free-kick, but England got back on terms quickly when Simon Kjær turned a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net under pressure from Raheem Sterling. Kasper Schmeichel made several saves to keep Gareth Southgate's men at bay, yet his luck deserted him when he needed it most, Harry Kane converting the decisive rebound after the Denmark keeper had saved his extra-time penalty.

"It was a top performance," said Sterling. "We had to dig deep. It was the first time we conceded, but we responded well and showed good spirit. We knew it would be difficult. We stayed patient and we knew with the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team that we'd be OK."

Other EURO fixtures on 7 July

None

