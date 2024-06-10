EURO on this day: 11 June
Monday, June 10, 2024
Article summary
On this day: Andriy Shevchenko spearheaded a famous night for the 2012 co-hosts, while Cristiano Ronaldo starred four years earlier.
Article top media content
Article body
Ukraine 2-1 Sweden
(Shevchenko 55 61; Ibrahimović 52)
2012 group stage, Kyiv
It was apt that the talismanic Andriy Shevchenko scored the co-hosts' first UEFA European Championship finals goals to give them an unforgettable evening in Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium.
Another lauded striker, Zlatan Ibrahimović, had given Sweden the lead from Kim Källström's cross, but Shevchenko turned the contest with a brace of headers, the first from Andriy Yarmolenko's teasing centre and the decider via Yevhen Konoplyanka's near-post corner.
Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal
(Sionko 17; Deco 8, Ronaldo 63, Quaresma 90+1)
2008 group stage, Geneva
Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal and set up two more as Portugal qualified for the quarter-finals as group winners with a game to spare.
Libor Sionko and Deco traded early goals before Luiz Felipe Scolari's men pulled away in the second half. Ronaldo was the difference maker, drilling in from the edge of the area in the 63rd minute before supplying Ricardo Quaresma to round things off in added time.
Other EURO fixtures on 11 June
1980 group stage: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany
1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Greece
1988 group stage: Denmark 2-3 Spain
1992 group stage: Denmark 0-0 England
1996 group stage: Italy 2-1 Russia
1996 group stage: Turkey 0-1 Croatia
2000 group stage: Turkey 1-2 Italy
2000 group stage: France 3-0 Denmark
2000 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Czech Republic
2008 group stage: Switzerland 1-2 Turkey
2012 group stage: France 1-1 England
2016 group stage: Albania 0-1 Switzerland
2016 group stage: Wales 2-1 Slovakia
2016 group stage: England 1-1 Russia
2020 group stage: Turkey 0-3 Italy