EURO on this day: 26 June

Denmark 2-0 Germany

(Jensen 18, Vilfort 78)

1992 final, Gothenburg

Denmark pulled off one of the greatest surprises in international football by winning EURO '92, having only been drafted into the finals as a late replacement for Yugoslavia.

Their final success against the mighty Germany was as unexpected as John Jensen's opener, a thumping strike from the edge of the area that was only his second goal in 48 international appearances. The inspired Peter Schmeichel denied Jürgen Klinsmann with a superb save at full stretch before thwarting Stefan Effenberg as Berti Vogts' side continued to dominate.

Richard Møller Nielsen's underdogs remained resolute then delivered the decisive blow in the 78th minute when Kim Vilfort drove in their second off a post to complete the footballing miracle. "I was supposed to fit a new kitchen [in my house], but then we were called away to play in Sweden," said the Denmark coach. "The kitchen is finished now. I got a professional decorator to do it."

Germany 1-1 England (aet, Germany won 6-5 on penalties)

(Kuntz 16; Shearer 3)

1996 semi-finals, London

The hosts' bandwagon finally came to a juddering halt as Germany once again got the better of England to reach a second successive European Championship final.

England's campaign had been carried by a wave of passion and patriotism ever since their splendid display in defeating the Netherlands 4-1 in the group stage. That optimism was checked, however, when Germany, England's vanquishers in an epic 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final, once again stood between them and a major showpiece.

Confidence was renewed when Alan Shearer headed Terry Venables' side into a third-minute lead, but Stefan Kuntz levelled the scores just after the quarter-hour. Although England came agonisingly close to going in front once more, there was no separating the sides and another penalty shoot-out was required. Gareth Southgate was the fall guy this time, spurning the first effort of sudden death to hand Germany captain Andreas Möller the duty of sending his country through.

"England usually don't reach the fifth set of penalties," said Kuntz. "When they did, my heart was in my pants. I wanted to shoot it low, but it went in high."

EURO '96 semi-final highlights: England vs Germany

Other EURO fixtures on 26 June

1996 semi-finals: Czech Republic 0-0 France (aet, Czech Republic won 6-5 on pens)

2004 quarter-finals: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens)

2008 semi-finals: Russia 0-3 Spain

2016 round of 16: France 2-1 Republic of Ireland

2016 round of 16: Germany 3-0 Slovakia

2016 round of 16: Hungary 0-4 Belgium

2020 round of 16: Wales 0-4 Denmark

2020 round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria

Download the EURO app