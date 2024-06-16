UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO on this day: 16 June

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Thunderous free-kicks eight years apart from Michael Ballack and Gareth Bale brought contrasting rewards.

Watch Ballack's rocket free-kick for Germany at EURO 2008

Austria 0-1 Germany
(Ballack 49)
2008 group stage, Vienna

Germany captain Michael Ballack booked his side's place in the UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-finals with a powerful free-kick, ending the hopes of Austria despite a valiant effort from the co-hosts in Vienna.

To overtake their opponents and claim the runners-up spot in Group B, Austria needed to beat their neighbours – something they had not achieved since defeating West Germany in 1986.

The home team enjoyed long periods of possession but, as in their February friendly loss in this stadium against the same opposition, were made to pay for a lack of a cutting edge up front – Ballack settling the contest in the 49th minute with a characteristically clinical set piece.

England 2-1 Wales
(Vardy 56, Sturridge 90+2; Bale 42)
2016 group stage, Lens

Half-time substitutes Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge struck as England came from behind to move to the top of Group B.

It was an end which few could have seen coming after a first half in which both teams had certainly stuck to the script, England dominating possession and Wales refusing to press too high in a bid to keep their shape. Enter Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid forward lined up a free-kick which looked too far out, but such was the dip and swerve that Joe Hart could only palm into his net.

However, Vardy restored parity, swivelling sharply to turn in from close range after Wales had failed to clear a corner, before Sturridge forced his way through a congested penalty area and poked a dramatic winner past Wayne Hennessey.

EURO 2016 highlights: England 2-1 Wales

Other EURO fixtures on 16 June
1976 semi-finals: Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands (aet) 
1984 group stage: France 5-0 Belgium 
1984 group stage: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia 
1996 group stage: Russia 0-3 Germany
1996 group stage: Croatia 3-0 Denmark
2000 group stage: Czech Republic 1-2 France
2000 group stage: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands
2004 group stage: Greece 1-1 Spain
2004 group stage: Russia 0-2 Portugal
2008 group stage: Poland 0-1 Croatia
2012 group stage: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland
2012 group stage: Greece 1-0 Russia
2016 group stage: Ukraine 0-2 Northern Ireland
2016 group stage: Germany 0-0 Poland
2020 group stage: Finland 0-1 Russia
2020 group stage: Turkey 0-2 Wales
2020 group stage: Italy 3-0 Switzerland

