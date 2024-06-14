UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who has scored at more than one EURO?

Friday, June 14, 2024

Sixty-two players have scored at more than one EURO but, not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a world of his own.

Watch the scorers at multiple EUROs

Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.

We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course).

Who has scored at the most EURO final tournaments?

Ronaldo's goals at five EUROs

5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three apiece in 2012 and 2016, and another five at EURO 2020 to move well clear of seven players who have scored at three EUROs (see the list at the bottom of this article). He is also the only player to have struck three times or more at multiple EUROs.

Same assist/scorer combination at two EUROs

Kevin De Bruyne/Romelu Lukaku, Belgium (1 in 2016, 1 in 2020)
Cesc Fàbregas/David Silva, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
David Silva/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Xavi Hernández/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Nani/Hélder Postiga, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Bastian Schweinsteiger/Michael Ballack, Germany (1 in 2004, 1 in 2008)
Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert, Netherlands (1 in 1996, 2 in 2000)
Cristiano Ronaldo/Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2016)
Karel Poborský/Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic (1 in 2000, 1 in 2004)

Both of Xavi's assists for Torres came in finals.

Scoring penalties at two EUROs

EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England

Alan Shearer, England vs Netherlands (1996), Romania (2000)
Zinédine Zidane, France vs Portugal (2000), England (2004)

Both of Shearer's penalties were won by Paul Ince.

Scoring free-kicks at two EUROs

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Spain (2000), England (2004)

Scoring against same team at different EUROs

Angelos Charisteas, Greece vs Spain (2004, 2008)
Youri Djorkaeff, France vs Spain (1996, 2000)
Zdeněk Nehoda, Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands (1976, 1980)
Álvaro Morata, Spain vs Croatia (2016, 2020)
Ivan Perišić, Croatia vs Czech Republic (2016, 2020)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Netherlands (2004, 2012)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2008, 2012)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Hungary (2016, 2020)
Alan Shearer, England vs Germany (1996, 2000)

Ronaldo has scored a record-setting 14 finals goals but he has only registered against seven different opponents: Greece, Netherlands (3), Czech Republic (2), Hungary (4), Wales, Germany and France.

Scoring on same date

Great EURO comebacks: Watch five of the best

10/06 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain vs Russia (2008), Italy (2012)
13/06 Robin van Persie, Netherlands vs France (2008), Germany (2012)
14/06 Fernando Torres, Spain vs Sweden (2008), Republic of Ireland (2012)
17/06 Rudi Völler, West Germany vs Romania (1984), Spain (1988)
19/06 Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic vs Russia (1996), Netherlands (2004)

All four of Völler's EURO goals came on 17 June.

Longest gap between first and last EURO goals

17 years 15 days, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was 19 when he struck in Portugal's opening-day defeat by Greece at EURO 2004; just over 17 years later he found the target against France on Matchday 3 of EURO 2020.

Scoring in two finals

Fernando Torres, Spain vs Germany (2008), Italy (2012)

The full breakdown

EUROs scored inPlayerTeamYears
5Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
3Nuno GomesPortugal2000, 2004, 2008
3Thierry Henry France2000, 2004, 2008
3Zlatan Ibrahimović Sweden2004, 2008, 2012
3Jürgen Klinsmann West Germany / Germany1988, 1992, 1996
3Robert LewandowskiPoland2012, 2016, 2020
3Luka ModrićCroatia2008, 2016, 2020
3Hélder Postiga Portugal2004, 2008, 2012
3Wayne Rooney England2004, 2012, 2016
3Vladimír Šmicer Czech Republic1996, 2000, 2004
2Alfonso Spain1996, 2000
2Michael Ballack Germany2004, 2008
2Dennis Bergkamp Netherlands1992, 1996
2Laurent Blanc France1996, 2000
2Jakub Błaszczykowski Poland2012, 2016
2Leonardo BonucciItaly2016, 2020
2Antonio Cassano Italy2004, 2012
2Jan Ceulemans Belgium1980, 1984
2Angelos Charisteas Greece2004, 2008
2Youri Djorkaeff France1996, 2000
2Christophe Dugarry France1996, 2000
2Dragan Džajić Yugoslavia1968, 1976
2Breel EmboloSwitzerland2020, 2024
2Cesc Fàbregas Spain2008, 2012
2Luís Figo Portugal1996, 2000
2Mario Gomez Germany2012, 2016
2Antoine GriezmannFrance2016, 2020
2Valentin Ivanov Russia1960, 1964
2Giorgos Karagounis Greece2004, 2012
2Miroslav Klose Germany2008, 2012
2Patrick Kluivert Netherlands1996, 2000
2Jan Koller Czech Republic2004, 2008
2Philipp Lahm Germany2008, 2012
2Henrik Larsson Sweden2000, 2004
2Romelu LukakuBelgium2016, 2020
2Álvaro MorataSpain2016, 2020
2Zdeněk Nehoda Czechoslovakia1976, 1980
2Michael Owen England2000, 2004
2Mesut Özil Germany2012, 2016
2Roman Pavlyuchenko Russia2008, 2012
2Pepe Portugal2008, 2012
2Ivan PerišićCroatia2016, 2020
2João Pinto Portugal1996, 2000
2Andrea Pirlo Italy2008, 2012
2Karel Poborský Czech Republic1996, 2000
2Lukas Podolski Germany2008, 2012
2Paul PogbaFrance2016, 2020
2Viktor PonedelnikUSSR1960, 1964
2Ricardo Quaresma Portugal2008, 2016
2Aaron RamseyWales2016, 2020
2Paul Scholes England2000, 2004
2Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany2008, 2016
2Xherdan ShaqiriSwitzerland2016, 2020
2Alan Shearer England1996, 2000
2David Silva Spain2008, 2012
2Fernando Torres Spain2008, 2012
2David Trezeguet France2000, 2004
2Willy van de Kerkhof Netherlands1976, 1980
2Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands2004, 2008
2Robin van Persie Netherlands2008, 2012
2Rudi Völler West Germany1984, 1988
2Zinédine Zidane France2000, 2004

