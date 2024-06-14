Who has scored at more than one EURO?
Sixty-two players have scored at more than one EURO but, not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a world of his own.
Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.
We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course).
Who has scored at the most EURO final tournaments?
5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three apiece in 2012 and 2016, and another five at EURO 2020 to move well clear of seven players who have scored at three EUROs (see the list at the bottom of this article). He is also the only player to have struck three times or more at multiple EUROs.
Same assist/scorer combination at two EUROs
Kevin De Bruyne/Romelu Lukaku, Belgium (1 in 2016, 1 in 2020)
Cesc Fàbregas/David Silva, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
David Silva/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Xavi Hernández/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Nani/Hélder Postiga, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Bastian Schweinsteiger/Michael Ballack, Germany (1 in 2004, 1 in 2008)
Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert, Netherlands (1 in 1996, 2 in 2000)
Cristiano Ronaldo/Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2016)
Karel Poborský/Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic (1 in 2000, 1 in 2004)
Both of Xavi's assists for Torres came in finals.
Scoring penalties at two EUROs
Alan Shearer, England vs Netherlands (1996), Romania (2000)
Zinédine Zidane, France vs Portugal (2000), England (2004)
Both of Shearer's penalties were won by Paul Ince.
Scoring free-kicks at two EUROs
Zinédine Zidane, France vs Spain (2000), England (2004)
Scoring against same team at different EUROs
Angelos Charisteas, Greece vs Spain (2004, 2008)
Youri Djorkaeff, France vs Spain (1996, 2000)
Zdeněk Nehoda, Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands (1976, 1980)
Álvaro Morata, Spain vs Croatia (2016, 2020)
Ivan Perišić, Croatia vs Czech Republic (2016, 2020)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Netherlands (2004, 2012)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2008, 2012)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Hungary (2016, 2020)
Alan Shearer, England vs Germany (1996, 2000)
Ronaldo has scored a record-setting 14 finals goals but he has only registered against seven different opponents: Greece, Netherlands (3), Czech Republic (2), Hungary (4), Wales, Germany and France.
Scoring on same date
10/06 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain vs Russia (2008), Italy (2012)
13/06 Robin van Persie, Netherlands vs France (2008), Germany (2012)
14/06 Fernando Torres, Spain vs Sweden (2008), Republic of Ireland (2012)
17/06 Rudi Völler, West Germany vs Romania (1984), Spain (1988)
19/06 Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic vs Russia (1996), Netherlands (2004)
All four of Völler's EURO goals came on 17 June.
Longest gap between first and last EURO goals
17 years 15 days, Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was 19 when he struck in Portugal's opening-day defeat by Greece at EURO 2004; just over 17 years later he found the target against France on Matchday 3 of EURO 2020.
Scoring in two finals
Fernando Torres, Spain vs Germany (2008), Italy (2012)
|EUROs scored in
|Player
|Team
|Years
|5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
|3
|Nuno Gomes
|Portugal
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Thierry Henry
|France
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Jürgen Klinsmann
|West Germany / Germany
|1988, 1992, 1996
|3
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|2012, 2016, 2020
|3
|Luka Modrić
|Croatia
|2008, 2016, 2020
|3
|Hélder Postiga
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Wayne Rooney
|England
|2004, 2012, 2016
|3
|Vladimír Šmicer
|Czech Republic
|1996, 2000, 2004
|2
|Alfonso
|Spain
|1996, 2000
|2
|Michael Ballack
|Germany
|2004, 2008
|2
|Dennis Bergkamp
|Netherlands
|1992, 1996
|2
|Laurent Blanc
|France
|1996, 2000
|2
|Jakub Błaszczykowski
|Poland
|2012, 2016
|2
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Italy
|2016, 2020
|2
|Antonio Cassano
|Italy
|2004, 2012
|2
|Jan Ceulemans
|Belgium
|1980, 1984
|2
|Angelos Charisteas
|Greece
|2004, 2008
|2
|Youri Djorkaeff
|France
|1996, 2000
|2
|Christophe Dugarry
|France
|1996, 2000
|2
|Dragan Džajić
|Yugoslavia
|1968, 1976
|2
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|2020, 2024
|2
|Cesc Fàbregas
|Spain
|2008, 2012
|2
|Luís Figo
|Portugal
|1996, 2000
|2
|Mario Gomez
|Germany
|2012, 2016
|2
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|2016, 2020
|2
|Valentin Ivanov
|Russia
|1960, 1964
|2
|Giorgos Karagounis
|Greece
|2004, 2012
|2
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|2008, 2012
|2
|Patrick Kluivert
|Netherlands
|1996, 2000
|2
|Jan Koller
|Czech Republic
|2004, 2008
|2
|Philipp Lahm
|Germany
|2008, 2012
|2
|Henrik Larsson
|Sweden
|2000, 2004
|2
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|2016, 2020
|2
|Álvaro Morata
|Spain
|2016, 2020
|2
|Zdeněk Nehoda
|Czechoslovakia
|1976, 1980
|2
|Michael Owen
|England
|2000, 2004
|2
|Mesut Özil
|Germany
|2012, 2016
|2
|Roman Pavlyuchenko
|Russia
|2008, 2012
|2
|Pepe
|Portugal
|2008, 2012
|2
|Ivan Perišić
|Croatia
|2016, 2020
|2
|João Pinto
|Portugal
|1996, 2000
|2
|Andrea Pirlo
|Italy
|2008, 2012
|2
|Karel Poborský
|Czech Republic
|1996, 2000
|2
|Lukas Podolski
|Germany
|2008, 2012
|2
|Paul Pogba
|France
|2016, 2020
|2
|Viktor Ponedelnik
|USSR
|1960, 1964
|2
|Ricardo Quaresma
|Portugal
|2008, 2016
|2
|Aaron Ramsey
|Wales
|2016, 2020
|2
|Paul Scholes
|England
|2000, 2004
|2
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|Germany
|2008, 2016
|2
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Switzerland
|2016, 2020
|2
|Alan Shearer
|England
|1996, 2000
|2
|David Silva
|Spain
|2008, 2012
|2
|Fernando Torres
|Spain
|2008, 2012
|2
|David Trezeguet
|France
|2000, 2004
|2
|Willy van de Kerkhof
|Netherlands
|1976, 1980
|2
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Netherlands
|2004, 2008
|2
|Robin van Persie
|Netherlands
|2008, 2012
|2
|Rudi Völler
|West Germany
|1984, 1988
|2
|Zinédine Zidane
|France
|2000, 2004