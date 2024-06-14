Who has scored at more than one EURO?

Not many footballers have played at two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.

We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats, discovering the only man to have successfully converted free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French); the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German); and the forward who has hit the net at a record five tournaments (Portuguese, of course).

Who has scored at the most EURO final tournaments?

Ronaldo's goals at five EUROs

5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three apiece in 2012 and 2016, and another five at EURO 2020 to move well clear of seven players who have scored at three EUROs (see the list at the bottom of this article). He is also the only player to have struck three times or more at multiple EUROs.

Same assist/scorer combination at two EUROs

Kevin De Bruyne/Romelu Lukaku, Belgium (1 in 2016, 1 in 2020)

Cesc Fàbregas/David Silva, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

David Silva/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Xavi Hernández/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Nani/Hélder Postiga, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Bastian Schweinsteiger/Michael Ballack, Germany (1 in 2004, 1 in 2008)

Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert, Netherlands (1 in 1996, 2 in 2000)

Cristiano Ronaldo/Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2016)

Karel Poborský/Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic (1 in 2000, 1 in 2004)

Both of Xavi's assists for Torres came in finals.

Scoring penalties at two EUROs

EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England

Alan Shearer, England vs Netherlands (1996), Romania (2000)

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Portugal (2000), England (2004)

Both of Shearer's penalties were won by Paul Ince.

Scoring free-kicks at two EUROs

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Spain (2000), England (2004)

Scoring against same team at different EUROs

Angelos Charisteas, Greece vs Spain (2004, 2008)

Youri Djorkaeff, France vs Spain (1996, 2000)

Zdeněk Nehoda, Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands (1976, 1980)

Álvaro Morata, Spain vs Croatia (2016, 2020)

Ivan Perišić, Croatia vs Czech Republic (2016, 2020)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Netherlands (2004, 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2008, 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Hungary (2016, 2020)

Alan Shearer, England vs Germany (1996, 2000)

Ronaldo has scored a record-setting 14 finals goals but he has only registered against seven different opponents: Greece, Netherlands (3), Czech Republic (2), Hungary (4), Wales, Germany and France.

Scoring on same date

Great EURO comebacks: Watch five of the best

10/06 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain vs Russia (2008), Italy (2012)

13/06 Robin van Persie, Netherlands vs France (2008), Germany (2012)

14/06 Fernando Torres, Spain vs Sweden (2008), Republic of Ireland (2012)

17/06 Rudi Völler, West Germany vs Romania (1984), Spain (1988)

19/06 Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic vs Russia (1996), Netherlands (2004)



All four of Völler's EURO goals came on 17 June.

Longest gap between first and last EURO goals

17 years 15 days, Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was 19 when he struck in Portugal's opening-day defeat by Greece at EURO 2004; just over 17 years later he found the target against France on Matchday 3 of EURO 2020.

Scoring in two finals

Fernando Torres, Spain vs Germany (2008), Italy (2012)