Landmark EURO goals: Who scored the first, 100th, 200th, 300th, 400th, 500th, 600th, 700th, 800th, 900th?

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Milan Galić, Alain Giresse, Thierry Henry and Xavi Hernández are among the players who have scored landmark goals at UEFA European Championships.

Austria's Romano Schmid after scoring the 900th EURO finals goal
Austria's Romano Schmid after scoring the 900th EURO finals goal POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yugoslavia's Milan Galić grabbed the first EURO goal of the inaugural finals in 1960, the first of nine goals in what remains the highest-scoring game in tournament history.

It took 24 years for Alain Giresse to bring up the century but, with the finals continuing to expand, another 24 years later Xavi Hernández was an appropriate (if surprise) scorer of goal number 500. Austria's Romano Schmid became the latest landmark scorer, scoring the 900th finals goal on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2024. Who will make it 1,000?

Landmark EURO goals

Watch Shaqiri's acrobatic finish at EURO 2016

1 Milan Galić (France 4-5 Yugoslavia, 1960)
50 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany, aet, 1976)
100 Alain Giresse (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984)
150 Marco van Basten (England 1-3 Netherlands, 1988)
200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark 2-0 Germany, 1992)
250 Jan Suchopárek (Russia 3-3 Czechia, 1996)
300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia 1-2 Spain, 2000)
350 Giorgos Karagounis (Portugal 1-2 Greece, 2004)
400 Thierry Henry (Switzerland 1-3 France, 2004)
450 Darijo Srna (Croatia 2-1 Germany, 2008)
500 Xavi Hernández (Russia 0-3 Spain, 2008)
550 Giorgos Karagounis (Greece 1-0 Russia, 2012)
600 Nani (Portugal 1-1 Iceland, 2016)
650 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland 1-1 Poland, aet, Poland win 5-4 on pens), 2016)
700 Michael Gregoritsch (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 2020)
750 Georginio Wijnaldum (North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands, 2020)
800 Haris Seferović (France 3-3 Switzerland, aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens, 2020)
900 Romano Schmid (Netherlands 2-3 Austria, 2024)

