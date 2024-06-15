UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO records

Saturday, June 15, 2024

The Portugal forward is five goals clear of Michel Platini as EURO top scorer; check out his sizeable record collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against France at UEFA EURO 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against France at UEFA EURO 2020 Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo took his UEFA European Championship goals tally to 14 at UEFA EURO 2020, putting him five goals clear at the top of the all-time rankings.

Here is a collection of the EURO records he has broken, and the ones in his sights should he play at UEFA EURO 2024.

What EURO records does Ronaldo hold?

Most finals goals

Ronaldo marked his EURO debut against Greece on 12 June 2004 with a goal – his first for Portugal and had matched Michel Platini's record of nine by the end of UEFA EURO 2016, with five more goals at UEFA EURO 2020 setting a new mark.

All 14 of Ronaldo's EURO goals

14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9 Michel Platini (France)
7 Alan Shearer (England)
7 Antoine Griezmann (France)
7 Álvaro Morata (Spain)
6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)
6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)
6 Wayne Rooney (England)
6 Thierry Henry (France)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal)

Most EURO final tournaments

Ahead of EURO 2020, 22 men had played at four different EURO tournaments; Ronaldo is the only one of them who has now played at five.

5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
5 Luka Modrić, Croatia (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Lothar Matthäus, West Germany/Germany (1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)
4 Peter Schmeichel, Denmark (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)
4 Alessandro Del Piero, Italy (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Edwin van der Sar, Netherlands (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Lilian Thuram, France (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Olof Mellberg, Sweden (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
4 Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Petr Čech, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Zlatan Ibrahimović, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Andreas Isaksson, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Kim Källström, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Jaroslav Plašil, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Lukas Podolski, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Tomáš Rosický, Czech Republic (2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)
4 Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Darijo Srna, Croatia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Giorgio Chiellini, Italy (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Sebastian Larsson, Sweden (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Luka Modrić, Croatia (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 João Moutinho, Portugal (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Pepe, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Toni Kroos, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Manuel Neuer, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Thomas Müller, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Ivan Perišić, Croatia (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo: My Portugal story

Most finals appearances

Ronaldo missed a solitary match in his nation's last five EUROs – he sat out Portugal's final group game against Switzerland in 2008, with his side already through. His nearest rivals are international team-mates João Moutinho and Pepe.

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
19 João Moutinho (Portugal)
19 Pepe (Portugal)

Most EURO final tournaments scored in

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in both 2012 and 2016, and five in 2020. He remains the only player to score three or more in multiple EUROs.

Scorers in 3+ EUROs
EUROs scored inPlayerTeamYears
5Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
3Jürgen KlinsmannWest Germany/Germany1988, 1992, 1996
3Vladimír Šmicer Czech Republic1996, 2000, 2004
3Nuno GomesPortugal2000, 2004, 2008
3Thierry HenryFrance2000, 2004, 2008
3Robert LewandowskiPoland2012, 2016, 2020
3Álvaro MorataSpain2016, 2020, 2024
3Hélder PostigaPortugal2004, 2008, 2012
3Zlatan IbrahimovićSweden2004, 2008, 2012
3Wayne RooneyEngland2004, 2012, 2016

Most appearances (including qualifying)

Ronaldo surpassed Gianluigi Buffon's previous all-time high of 58 outings in EURO competition, qualifying and finals, at EURO 2020. His 60 games to date have resulted in 37 wins, 13 draws and ten defeats.

64 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
58 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
54 Luka Modrić (Croatia)
51 Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)

Most goals including qualifying

If Ronaldo occupies a league of his own for the previous category then he's on another planet for this one. His haul of 50 goals in EURO qualifying and finals is more than the next two players combined.

50 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
25 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
23 Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Watch great Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal

UEFA EURO 2024, anybody?

Ronaldo, now 39, will be eyeing the following records in Germany:

Oldest EURO scorer

38 years 257 days Ivica Vastic (Austria, 2008)

Oldest scorer in a final

34 years 71 days Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, 2020)

Oldest outfield player to feature at EURO

39 years 91 days Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 2000)

Oldest player to feature in EURO final

38 years 232 days Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)

Oldest player to win EURO

37 years 23 days Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988)

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy after Portugal’s 2016 triumph
Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy after Portugal’s 2016 triumphGetty Images

Multiple EURO-winning captains

If Portugal triumph in Germany and Ronaldo has the armband, he will join Spain's Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) as the only man to have captained sides to two EURO successes.

Ronaldo's EURO finals match log

DateOppositionScoreWLDGoalsStage
12/06/2004Greece1–2L1Group
16/06/2004Russia2–0WGroup
20/06/2004Spain1–0WGroup
24/06/2004England2–2 (W on pens)WQuarter-finals
30/06/2004Netherlands2–1W1Semi-finals
04/07/2004Greece0–1LFinal
07/06/2008Turkey2–0WGroup
11/06/2008Czech Republic3–1W1Group
19/06/2008Germany2–3LQuarter-finals
09/06/2012Germany0–1LGroup
13/06/2012Denmark3–2WGroup
17/06/2012Netherlands2–1W2Group
21/06/2012Czech Republic1–0W1Quarter-finals
27/06/2012Spain0–0 (L on pens)LSemi-finals
14/06/2016Iceland1–1DGroup
18/06/2016Austria0–0DGroup
22/06/2016Hungary3–3D2Group
25/06/2016Croatia1–0WRound of 16
30/06/2016Poland1–1 (W on pens)WQuarter-finals
06/07/2016Wales2–0W1Semi-finals
10/07/2016France1–0WFinal
15/06/2021Hungary3-0W2Group
19/06/2021Germany2-4L1Group
23/06/2021France2-2D2Group
27/06/2021Belgium0-1L
Round of 16

* Ties decided in extra time or on penalties are classed as either wins or defeats.

