Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO records

Cristiano Ronaldo took his UEFA European Championship goals tally to 14 at UEFA EURO 2020, putting him five goals clear at the top of the all-time rankings.

Here is a collection of the EURO records he has broken, and the ones in his sights should he play at UEFA EURO 2024.

What EURO records does Ronaldo hold?

Ronaldo marked his EURO debut against Greece on 12 June 2004 with a goal – his first for Portugal and had matched Michel Platini's record of nine by the end of UEFA EURO 2016, with five more goals at UEFA EURO 2020 setting a new mark.

All 14 of Ronaldo's EURO goals

14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9 Michel Platini (France)

7 Alan Shearer (England)

7 Antoine Griezmann (France)

7 Álvaro Morata (Spain)

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

6 Wayne Rooney (England)

6 Thierry Henry (France)

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal)

Ahead of EURO 2020, 22 men had played at four different EURO tournaments; Ronaldo is the only one of them who has now played at five.

5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

5 Luka Modrić, Croatia (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 Lothar Matthäus, West Germany/Germany (1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

4 Peter Schmeichel, Denmark (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

4 Alessandro Del Piero, Italy (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4 Edwin van der Sar, Netherlands (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4 Lilian Thuram, France (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4 Olof Mellberg, Sweden (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

4 Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Petr Čech, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Zlatan Ibrahimović, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Andreas Isaksson, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Kim Källström, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Jaroslav Plašil, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Lukas Podolski, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Tomáš Rosický, Czech Republic (2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

4 Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Darijo Srna, Croatia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4 Giorgio Chiellini, Italy (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 Sebastian Larsson, Sweden (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 Luka Modrić, Croatia (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 João Moutinho, Portugal (﻿2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 Pepe, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4 Toni Kroos, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4 Manuel Neuer, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4 Thomas Müller, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4 Ivan Perišić, Croatia (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Cristiano Ronaldo: My Portugal story

Ronaldo missed a solitary match in his nation's last five EUROs – he sat out Portugal's final group game against Switzerland in 2008, with his side already through. His nearest rivals are international team-mates João Moutinho and Pepe.

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

19 João Moutinho (Portugal)

19 Pepe (Portugal)

Most EURO final tournaments scored in

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in both 2012 and 2016, and five in 2020. He remains the only player to score three or more in multiple EUROs.

Scorers in 3+ EUROs EUROs scored in Player Team Years 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 3 Jürgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 1988, 1992, 1996 3 Vladimír Šmicer Czech Republic 1996, 2000, 2004 3 Nuno Gomes Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008 3 Thierry Henry France 2000, 2004, 2008 3 Robert Lewandowski Poland 2012, 2016, 2020 3 Álvaro Morata Spain 2016, 2020, 2024 3 Hélder Postiga Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012 3 Zlatan Ibrahimović Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012 3 Wayne Rooney England 2004, 2012, 2016

Ronaldo surpassed Gianluigi Buffon's previous all-time high of 58 outings in EURO competition, qualifying and finals, at EURO 2020. His 60 games to date have resulted in 37 wins, 13 draws and ten defeats.

64 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

58 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

54 Luka Modrić (Croatia)

51 Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)

If Ronaldo occupies a league of his own for the previous category then he's on another planet for this one. His haul of 50 goals in EURO qualifying and finals is more than the next two players combined.

50 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

25 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

23 Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Watch great Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal

Ronaldo, now 39, will be eyeing the following records in Germany:

38 years 257 days Ivica Vastic (Austria, 2008)

34 years 71 days Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, 2020)

39 years 91 days Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 2000)

38 years 232 days Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)

37 years 23 days Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988)

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy after Portugal’s 2016 triumph Getty Images

Multiple EURO-winning captains

If Portugal triumph in Germany and Ronaldo has the armband, he will join Spain's Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) as the only man to have captained sides to two EURO successes.

Ronaldo's EURO finals match log

Date Opposition Score WLD Goals Stage 12/06/2004 Greece 1–2 L 1 Group 16/06/2004 Russia 2–0 W Group 20/06/2004 Spain 1–0 W Group 24/06/2004 England 2–2 (W on pens) W Quarter-finals 30/06/2004 Netherlands 2–1 W 1 Semi-finals 04/07/2004 Greece 0–1 L Final 07/06/2008 Turkey 2–0 W Group 11/06/2008 Czech Republic 3–1 W 1 Group 19/06/2008 Germany 2–3 L Quarter-finals 09/06/2012 Germany 0–1 L Group 13/06/2012 Denmark 3–2 W Group 17/06/2012 Netherlands 2–1 W 2 Group 21/06/2012 Czech Republic 1–0 W 1 Quarter-finals 27/06/2012 Spain 0–0 (L on pens) L Semi-finals 14/06/2016 Iceland 1–1 D Group 18/06/2016 Austria 0–0 D Group 22/06/2016 Hungary 3–3 D 2 Group 25/06/2016 Croatia 1–0 W Round of 16 30/06/2016 Poland 1–1 (W on pens) W Quarter-finals 06/07/2016 Wales 2–0 W 1 Semi-finals 10/07/2016 France 1–0 W Final 15/06/2021 Hungary 3-0 W 2 Group 19/06/2021 Germany 2-4 L 1 Group 23/06/2021 France 2-2 D 2 Group 27/06/2021 Belgium 0-1 L

Round of 16

* Ties decided in extra time or on penalties are classed as either wins or defeats.