Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO records
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Article summary
The Portugal forward is five goals clear of Michel Platini as EURO top scorer; check out his sizeable record collection.
Article top media content
Article body
Cristiano Ronaldo took his UEFA European Championship goals tally to 14 at UEFA EURO 2020, putting him five goals clear at the top of the all-time rankings.
Here is a collection of the EURO records he has broken, and the ones in his sights should he play at UEFA EURO 2024.
What EURO records does Ronaldo hold?
Most finals goals
Ronaldo marked his EURO debut against Greece on 12 June 2004 with a goal – his first for Portugal and had matched Michel Platini's record of nine by the end of UEFA EURO 2016, with five more goals at UEFA EURO 2020 setting a new mark.
14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9 Michel Platini (France)
7 Alan Shearer (England)
7 Antoine Griezmann (France)
7 Álvaro Morata (Spain)
6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)
6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)
6 Wayne Rooney (England)
6 Thierry Henry (France)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal)
Most EURO final tournaments
Ahead of EURO 2020, 22 men had played at four different EURO tournaments; Ronaldo is the only one of them who has now played at five.
5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
5 Luka Modrić, Croatia (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Lothar Matthäus, West Germany/Germany (1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)
4 Peter Schmeichel, Denmark (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)
4 Alessandro Del Piero, Italy (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Edwin van der Sar, Netherlands (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Lilian Thuram, France (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
4 Olof Mellberg, Sweden (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
4 Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Petr Čech, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Zlatan Ibrahimović, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Andreas Isaksson, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Kim Källström, Sweden (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Jaroslav Plašil, Czech Republic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Lukas Podolski, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Tomáš Rosický, Czech Republic (2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)
4 Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Darijo Srna, Croatia (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4 Giorgio Chiellini, Italy (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Sebastian Larsson, Sweden (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Luka Modrić, Croatia (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 João Moutinho, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Pepe, Portugal (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
4 Toni Kroos, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Manuel Neuer, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Thomas Müller, Germany (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
4 Ivan Perišić, Croatia (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Most finals appearances
Ronaldo missed a solitary match in his nation's last five EUROs – he sat out Portugal's final group game against Switzerland in 2008, with his side already through. His nearest rivals are international team-mates João Moutinho and Pepe.
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
19 João Moutinho (Portugal)
19 Pepe (Portugal)
Most EURO final tournaments scored in
Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in both 2012 and 2016, and five in 2020. He remains the only player to score three or more in multiple EUROs.
|EUROs scored in
|Player
|Team
|Years
|5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
|3
|Jürgen Klinsmann
|West Germany/Germany
|1988, 1992, 1996
|3
|Vladimír Šmicer
|Czech Republic
|1996, 2000, 2004
|3
|Nuno Gomes
|Portugal
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Thierry Henry
|France
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|2012, 2016, 2020
|3
|Álvaro Morata
|Spain
|2016, 2020, 2024
|3
|Hélder Postiga
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Wayne Rooney
|England
|2004, 2012, 2016
Most appearances (including qualifying)
Ronaldo surpassed Gianluigi Buffon's previous all-time high of 58 outings in EURO competition, qualifying and finals, at EURO 2020. His 60 games to date have resulted in 37 wins, 13 draws and ten defeats.
64 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
58 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
54 Luka Modrić (Croatia)
51 Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)
Most goals including qualifying
If Ronaldo occupies a league of his own for the previous category then he's on another planet for this one. His haul of 50 goals in EURO qualifying and finals is more than the next two players combined.
50 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
25 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
23 Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)
UEFA EURO 2024, anybody?
Ronaldo, now 39, will be eyeing the following records in Germany:
Oldest EURO scorer
38 years 257 days Ivica Vastic (Austria, 2008)
Oldest scorer in a final
34 years 71 days Leonardo Bonucci (Italy, 2020)
Oldest outfield player to feature at EURO
39 years 91 days Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 2000)
Oldest player to feature in EURO final
38 years 232 days Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)
Oldest player to win EURO
37 years 23 days Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988)
Multiple EURO-winning captains
If Portugal triumph in Germany and Ronaldo has the armband, he will join Spain's Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) as the only man to have captained sides to two EURO successes.
Ronaldo's EURO finals match log
|Date
|Opposition
|Score
|WLD
|Goals
|Stage
|12/06/2004
|Greece
|1–2
|L
|1
|Group
|16/06/2004
|Russia
|2–0
|W
|Group
|20/06/2004
|Spain
|1–0
|W
|Group
|24/06/2004
|England
|2–2 (W on pens)
|W
|Quarter-finals
|30/06/2004
|Netherlands
|2–1
|W
|1
|Semi-finals
|04/07/2004
|Greece
|0–1
|L
|Final
|07/06/2008
|Turkey
|2–0
|W
|Group
|11/06/2008
|Czech Republic
|3–1
|W
|1
|Group
|19/06/2008
|Germany
|2–3
|L
|Quarter-finals
|09/06/2012
|Germany
|0–1
|L
|Group
|13/06/2012
|Denmark
|3–2
|W
|Group
|17/06/2012
|Netherlands
|2–1
|W
|2
|Group
|21/06/2012
|Czech Republic
|1–0
|W
|1
|Quarter-finals
|27/06/2012
|Spain
|0–0 (L on pens)
|L
|Semi-finals
|14/06/2016
|Iceland
|1–1
|D
|Group
|18/06/2016
|Austria
|0–0
|D
|Group
|22/06/2016
|Hungary
|3–3
|D
|2
|Group
|25/06/2016
|Croatia
|1–0
|W
|Round of 16
|30/06/2016
|Poland
|1–1 (W on pens)
|W
|Quarter-finals
|06/07/2016
|Wales
|2–0
|W
|1
|Semi-finals
|10/07/2016
|France
|1–0
|W
|Final
|15/06/2021
|Hungary
|3-0
|W
|2
|Group
|19/06/2021
|Germany
|2-4
|L
|1
|Group
|23/06/2021
|France
|2-2
|D
|2
|Group
|27/06/2021
|Belgium
|0-1
|L
|Round of 16
* Ties decided in extra time or on penalties are classed as either wins or defeats.