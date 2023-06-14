One year to go until UEFA EURO 2024: Key dates between now and tournament kick-off
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
We mark exactly one year to go until UEFA EURO 2024 by picking out some of the key staging posts to look out for between now and the opening game on 14 June next year.
The countdown is on! UEFA.com runs through the key dates to look out for between now and the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament.
14 June 2023
One year to go until the opening match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Munich. This also marks the opening of the official volunteer application phase.
20 June 2023
The official UEFA EURO 2024 mascot will be unveiled at the Germany vs Colombia international friendly in Gelsenkirchen.
3 October 2023
Public ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2024 start on German Unity Day.
16-17 June 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 3
19-20 June 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 4
7-9 September 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 5
10-12 September 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 6
October 2023 (date tbc)
Appointment of UEFA EURO 2028 and UEFA EURO 2032 hosts
12-14 October 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 7
15-17 October 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 8
16-18 November 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 9
19-21 November 2023
European Qualifiers, Matchday 10
December 2023 (date tbc)
The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw will be held at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie
21 March 2024
Play-off semi-finals
26 March 2024
Play-off finals
7 June 2024
Finals teams must submit their list of 23 players at least seven days before the opening match of the tournament
14 June 2024
Opening match of UEFA EURO 2024 takes place at the Munich Football Arena