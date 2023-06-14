One year to go until UEFA EURO 2024: Key dates between now and tournament kick-off

The countdown is on! UEFA.com runs through the key dates to look out for between now and the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament.

14 June 2023

One year to go until the opening match of UEFA EURO 2024 in Munich. This also marks the opening of the official volunteer application phase.

20 June 2023

The official UEFA EURO 2024 mascot will be unveiled at the Germany vs Colombia international friendly in Gelsenkirchen.

3 October 2023

Public ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2024 start on German Unity Day.

16-17 June 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 3

19-20 June 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 4

7-9 September 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 5

10-12 September 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 6

October 2023 (date tbc)

Appointment of UEFA EURO 2028 and UEFA EURO 2032 hosts

12-14 October 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 7

15-17 October 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 8

16-18 November 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 9

19-21 November 2023

European Qualifiers, Matchday 10

December 2023 (date tbc)

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw will be held at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie

21 March 2024

Play-off semi-finals

26 March 2024

Play-off finals

7 June 2024

Finals teams must submit their list of 23 players at least seven days before the opening match of the tournament

14 June 2024

Opening match of UEFA EURO 2024 takes place at the Munich Football Arena