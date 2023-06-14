ERGO becomes official national partner of UEFA EURO 2024

Today UEFA has announced that ERGO, one of the largest insurance groups in Germany and Europe, has become an official national partner of UEFA EURO 2024, which will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

As part of the agreement, ERGO becomes the exclusive 'Presenting Partner' of the volunteer programme, which, for the first time, UEFA organises together with the ten host cities. The programme will welcome the anticipated record number of 16,000 volunteers, who will become an invaluable part of UEFA EURO 2024 contributing in more than 25 different competence areas throughout the month-long tournament.

The volunteer application phase is open as of today, exactly one year before the start of the tournament. Click here for more information. UEFA has also established a platform for the volunteer community, which provides detailed information on volunteering at any of UEFA’s events.

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein said: "ERGO is a long-time supporter and partner of football in Germany, which makes them a perfect fit to become a partner of UEFA EURO 2024. We look forward to collaborating with ERGO on the UEFA EURO 2024 volunteer programme, as the 16,000 volunteers will play a highly essential and valuable role throughout the tournament welcoming everyone to the host country."

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering the upcoming European Championship in our home market," said Dr Lena Lindemann, member of the board and labour director of ERGO Group. "We will be using our many years of experience in sport sponsorship to help present Germany as top-tier hosts to our many international guests, and contribute to the success of this special event. As enshrined in the UEFA EURO 2024 motto of 'United by Football – In the heart of Europe', we believe in the binding power of football."