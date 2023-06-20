Vote and help us name the EURO 2024 mascot!

With less than one year to go until UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Germany, the official mascot of the tournament has been unveiled, and you can help choose its name!

The mascot pays homage to the popular children's teddy bear toy, which is said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century. It hopes to inspire 10 million children across Europe to get active, starting its #MakeMoves journey in schools and challenging pupils to use their own physical activity to spark the mascot into life and make it move.

Over the next two weeks, children in UEFA's Football in Schools programme along with fans on UEFA.com will vote to decide the mascot's name.

Here are the four contenders...

Albärt ﻿: A little bear with big ideas! The perfect buddy for every football fan!

Bärnardo ﻿: A German bear made for the global stage! Bärnardo is ready for game day!

Bärnheart ﻿: Eager and ready to unite the world's football community in the heart of Europe!

Herzi von Bär ﻿: A little bear who is all heart and lives for the love of the game!

Vote for your favourite here!