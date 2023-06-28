UEFA EURO 2024 supports fair supply chains

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in June next year in Germany. The hosts are preparing a huge celebration of football that will set new standards for the social, environmental and economic sustainability of major sports events. The government’s motto is 'Heimspiel für Europa' (‘Home match for Europe’) and the tournament slogan is 'United by football. Vereint im Herzen Europas.’

Corporate responsibility in supply chains plays an important role in the UEFA EURO 2024 sustainability concept. At the UEFA Respect Forum hosted by the German Football Association (DFB) in Frankfurt, the tournament director and captain of the 2014 world champions, Philipp Lahm, explained how this ambition is being put into practice.

EURO 2024: One year to go

'A positive turning point for international sports tournaments'

"UEFA EURO 2024 will mark a positive turning point for international sports tournaments, focusing on solidarity and responsible, socially and environmentally sustainable activities," said Lahm. "Fair play must also apply to human rights and the environment if our planet is to have a future. We are therefore voluntarily applying the principles of the German supply chain act and playing our part by implementing the core elements of its due diligence obligations.

"We are also delighted to announce, together with the Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, that we are now taking applications for around 500 on-site positions in the EURO stadiums. UEFA EURO 2024 is creating highly attractive jobs that are of great added value to Germany as hosts."

Philipp Lahm has spoken about sustainability UEFA via Getty Images

'Fair football is the most fun'

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (BMAS), which promotes fair supply chains worldwide, is actively supporting the tournament hosts. A joint workshop was organised last autumn to establish a sustainable supply chains roadmap for the tournament, and since then, the ministry has been helping the tournament organisers to put it into practice.

"Fair play and respect are fundamental values of football," said Hubertus Heil, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs. "They apply to the 22 players on the pitch, but they also apply beyond the touchlines and goal lines, to all the people around the world working to make this tournament a success. Fair supply chains are a key part of a sustainable European championship. The commitment shown by the hosts is an important signal from Germany to Europe and the rest of the world. We are also working on an effective supply chain law at EU level. The bottom line: fair football is the most fun!"

EURO 2024 GmbH has already started a human rights risk analysis of UEFA EURO 2024 in cooperation with the host cities and the German government as a step towards implementing practical supply chain management. This analysis should form the basis of a policy statement on the application of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and help to develop preventive measures.