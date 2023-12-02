EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots confirmed

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December – the four pots have now been confirmed.

EURO draw build-up

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Türkiye

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria



Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia



Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off winner A

Play-off winner B

Play-off winner C

How were the draw pots determined?

Hosts Germany are seeded in Pot 1 and automatically allocated to Group A in position A1. The three eventual play-off winners have been assigned to Pot 4.

The other 20 contenders have been allocated to a pot in accordance with their results in the qualifying group stage.

In accordance with Article 23 of the official regulations, seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):

a) final position in a group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group. Pots B-F contain four balls each to represent the positions available in each group (eg B1, B2, B3 and B4). Pot A contains only three balls for the positions A2, A3 and A4 in Group A, since Germany will occupy position A1.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app from 18:00 CET on Saturday 2 December.