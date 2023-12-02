UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots confirmed

Saturday, December 2, 2023

The pots have been confirmed for the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December.

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots
The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December – the four pots have now been confirmed.

EURO draw build-up

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)
Portugal
France
Spain
Belgium
England

Pot 2

Hungary
Türkiye
Romania
Denmark
Albania
Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands
Scotland
Croatia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czechia

Pot 4

Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off winner A
Play-off winner B
Play-off winner C

How were the draw pots determined?

Hosts Germany are seeded in Pot 1 and automatically allocated to Group A in position A1. The three eventual play-off winners have been assigned to Pot 4.

The other 20 contenders have been allocated to a pot in accordance with their results in the qualifying group stage.

In accordance with Article 23 of the official regulations, seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which were determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):

a) final position in a group
b) points
c) goal difference
d) goals scored
e) away goals scored
f) number of wins
g) number of away wins
h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)
i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group. Pots B-F contain four balls each to represent the positions available in each group (eg B1, B2, B3 and B4). Pot A contains only three balls for the positions A2, A3 and A4 in Group A, since Germany will occupy position A1.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app from 18:00 CET on Saturday 2 December.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Selected for you

Who has qualified for EURO?
Live 02/12/2023

Who has qualified for EURO?

Twenty teams have confirmed their place alongside hosts Germany at the finals.
EURO final draw in-depth
Live 02/12/2023

EURO final draw in-depth

When is it, where is it and how can you follow? All you need to know about the EURO 2024 final tournament draw.
Where to watch the draw
Live 01/12/2023

Where to watch the draw

How to watch the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw where you are.
EURO draw head-to-heads
Live 02/12/2023

EURO draw head-to-heads

Check out the head-to-head records of all the possible group stage opponents ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw.