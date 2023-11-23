UEFA EURO 2024 coming to EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile

Europe's biggest and most exciting national team tournament will soon be at your fingertips, with the announcement that UEFA EURO 2024 is coming to EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

The tournament will be available to play in-game from June onwards ahead of the big kick-off on Friday 14 June. As an extra treat, those who play before Tuesday 16 January will be gifted an exclusive, non-tradable Ultimate Team item from one of the following stars of the competition:

Jack Grealish (England)

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Virgil Van Djik (Netherlands)

Álvaro Morata (Spain)

EA SPORTS FC will also be the platform for UEFA's official eEURO Esports programme – an immersive new tournament which will feature Europe's best EA SPORTS FC players representing UEFA national teams.

This year's inaugural eEURO will be the first of an annual tournament programme featuring qualification phases culminating in a live final, the first of which will be contested in summer 2024. More information about participation will be available soon.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™.

