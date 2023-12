UEFA EURO 2024 Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group B.

Group B fixtures

15/06: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

15/06: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

19/06: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

20/06: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

24/06: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

24/06: Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf)

EURO match schedule

SPAIN

Great Spain EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 11, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals

Qualifying

Group A winners

P8 W7 D0 L1 F25 A5

Qualification secured: Matchday 8

Spain's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Only Germany have participated in more EURO finals than Spain, who have made it through qualification for the nation's 12th appearance at the tournament after defeating Norway 1-0 in Oslo on 15 October. Luis de la Fuente's side will be hoping for a record-breaking fourth EURO win in Germany; they are currently level with the hosts on three triumphs.

Previous meetings

vs Albania W9 D0 L0 F34 A3

vs Croatia W5 D2 L3 F20 A12

vs Italy W13 D16 L11 F45 A46

CROATIA

Great Croatia EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualifying

Group D runners-up

P8 W5 D1 L2 F13 A4

Qualification secured: Matchday 10

Croatia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Croatia booked a sixth successive EURO appearance and a second under long-term coach Zlatko Dalić following a 1-0 victory over Armenia on the final day of qualifying. They have been eliminated in the round of 16 in their last two finals appearances. Captain and talisman Luka Modrić could feature in his ninth major international tournament.

Previous meetings

vs Albania N/A

vs Italy W3 D5 L1 F10 A10

vs Spain W3 D2 L5 F12 A20

ITALY

Great Italy EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1968, 2020)

EURO 2020: Winners

Qualifying

Group C runners-up

P8 W4 D2 L2 F16 A9

Qualification secured: Matchday 10

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

The holders, who started their campaign under Roberto Mancini and ended it coached by Luciano Spalletti, qualified in dramatic fashion. Beaten home and away by Group C winners England – the same team they defeated on penalties to lift the trophy in 2021 – the Azzurri held on for a goalless draw against Ukraine when defeat would have seen them drop to third.

Previous meetings

vs Albania W4 D0 L0 F7 A1

vs Croatia W1 D5 L3 F10 A10

vs Spain W11 D16 L13 F46 A45

ALBANIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 1 – EURO 2016

EURO best: Group stage (2016)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Qualifying

Group E winners

P8 W4 D3 L1 F12 A4

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Albania's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Albania booked a place at their second EURO finals with a nervy 1-1 draw in Moldova in their penultimate game. The Eagles made their debut at EURO 2016 and memorably defeated Romania 1-0 in their last group game, Armando Sadiku making the difference close to half-time to help the newcomers finish third in their section.

Previous meetings

vs Croatia N/A

vs Italy W0 D0 L4 F1 A7

vs Spain W0 D0 L9 F3 A34