UEFA EURO 2024 Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group C.

Group C fixtures

16/06: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

20/06: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

25/06: England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

EURO match schedule

SLOVENIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 1, most recently EURO 2000

EURO best: Group stage (2000)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Qualifying

Group H runners-up

P10 W7 D1 L2 F20 A9

Qualification secured: Matchday 10

Slovenia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

This was some campaign for Slovenia. Beaten only twice across their ten fixtures, Matjaž Kek's team finished off with a 2-1 win against their rivals for runners-up spot, Kazakhstan, to reach a major international tournament for only the fourth time and a first since the 2010 World Cup. They are yet to go beyond the group stage.

Previous meetings

vs Denmark W0 D1 L5 F3 A14

vs England W0 D1 L5 F4 A10

vs Serbia W1 D6 L1 F11 A13

DENMARK

Classic Denmark EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 9, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1992)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals

Qualifying

Group H winners

P10 W7 D1 L2 F19 A10

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Denmark's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Denmark recovered from a surprise early reverse in Kazakhstan to reach consecutive EURO finals for the first time since 2004. Kasper Hjulmand's experienced squad reached the last four at EURO 2020, their best showing at any finals since they famously won the competition in 1992.

Previous meetings

vs England W8 D5 L10 F24 A41

vs Serbia W5 D0 L5 F19 A17

vs Slovenia W5 D1 L0 F14 A3

SERBIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 5*, most recently EURO 2000

EURO best: Runners-up (1960, 1968)*

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

*as Yugoslavia

Qualifying

Group G runners-up

P8 W4 D2 L2 F15 A9

Qualification secured: Matchday 10

Serbia's road to Germany: Every goal

After a long absence, Serbia are back at the EURO finals thanks to a 2-2 draw at home to Bulgaria on Matchday 10. With an impressive squad containing the likes of Dušan Vlahović from Juventus, Fenerbahçe's Dušan Tadić and AC Milan forward Luka Jović, Serbia will have high hopes of making an impression at the tournament.

Previous meetings

vs Denmark W5 D0 L5 F17 A19

vs England W4 D5 L6 F21 A25

vs Slovenia W1 D6 L1 F13 A11

ENGLAND

Classic England EURO goals

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

EURO 2020: Runners-up

Qualifying

Group C winners

P8 W6 D2 L0 F22 A4

Qualification secured: Matchday 8

England's road to Germany: Watch every goal

England qualified for the EURO finals for the ninth time in the last ten editions of the tournament after a 3-1 win against Italy at Wembley on Matchday 8. Coach Gareth Southgate will be hoping to go one better than last time, when the Three Lions lost the EURO 2020 final to Italy on penalties at Wembley.

Previous meetings



vs Denmark W10 D5 L8 F41 A24

vs Serbia W6 D5 L4 F25 A21

vs Slovenia W5 D1 L0 F10 A4