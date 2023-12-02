UEFA EURO 2024 Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria and France have been drawn together in UEFA EURO 2024 Group D.

Group D fixtures

16/06: Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

17/06: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf)

21/06: Play-off winner A vs Austria (Berlin)

21/06: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

25/06: France vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund)

Path A play-off winner

Path A play-offs

Semi-finals: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland (21 March)

Final: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia (26 March)

POLAND

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 4, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2016)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Poland finished a distant third to Albania and Czechia in Group D so their bid for a fifth straight European Championship goes to the play-offs; they had never featured before 2008. The team spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski have never contested a EURO play-off.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W5 D2 L4 F20 A20

vs France W3 D5 L9 F17 A30

vs Netherlands W3 D7 L9 F19 A28

ESTONIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: N/A

EURO best: N/A

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Estonia are not complete novices in play-offs for a major tournament. A strong side finished above Serbia and Slovenia in EURO 2012 qualifying before tumbling against the Republic of Ireland with the end in sight. The current team managed a point in Group F this time round.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W0 D0 L4 F1 A9

vs France W0 D0 L1 F0 A4

vs Netherlands W0 D1 L5 F4 A23



FINLAND

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 1, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Group stage (2020)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Finland were stymied by inconsistency in qualifying, a few impressive wins undermined by bruising defeats. There was no run like the one that underpinned their historic EURO 2020 qualification, but they will go into their first play-offs on the back of two wins.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W1 D3 L7 F11 A23

vs France W0 D0 L11 F3 A24

vs Netherlands W2 D2 L11 F18 A44

WALES

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 2, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Semi-finals (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

These are heady days for Wales. The men's national team had reached just one final tournament – the 1958 World Cup – prior to their memorable run at EURO 2016, but if they negotiate their way to EURO 2024 they will have been a part of four of the last five. A 2-1 win against Croatia in October was the highlight in qualifying, though ultimately they came up just short.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W4 D2 L6 F12 A16

vs France W1 D1 L4 F4 A14

vs Netherlands W0 D0 L10 F8 A29

NETHERLANDS

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1988)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualifying

Group B runners-up

P8 W6 D0 L2 F17 A7

Qualification secured: Matchday 9

Netherlands' road to Germany: Watch every goal

The Netherlands booked their place at the finals with a home win against the Republic of Ireland. Ronald Koeman is in his second spell as coach of his nation, having won the tournament as a player in 1988. He also guided the Oranje to the 2019 UEFA Nations League final and third place in the same competition in summer 2023.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W10 D4 L6 F38 A24

vs France W11 D4 L15 F57 A54

vs Estonia W5 D1 L0 F23 A4

vs Finland W11 D2 L2 F44 A18

vs Poland W9 D7 L3 F28 A19

vs Wales W10 D0 L0 F29 A8

AUSTRIA

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 3, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualifying

Group F runners-up

P8 W6 D1 L1 F17 A7

Qualification secured: Matchday 8

Austria's road to Germany: Every goal

Austria beat Azerbaijan on 16 October to ensure they advanced from Group F with Belgium to a third successive EURO and their fourth in total; they co-hosted the 2008 competition with neighbours Switzerland. Coach Ralf Rangnick is German and the bulk of his squad play in the German Bundesliga.

Previous meetings

vs France W9 D3 L14 F41 A38

vs Netherlands W6 D4 L10 F24 A38

vs Estonia W4 D0 L0 F9 A1

vs Finland W7 D3 L1 F23 A11

vs Poland W4 D2 L5 F20 A20

vs Wales W6 D2 L4 F16 A12

FRANCE

EURO pedigree

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualifying

Group B winners

P8 W7 D1 L0 F29 A3

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

France's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Two-time winners France have not missed a EURO final tournament since 1988. Hosts in 2016, when they lost to Portugal in the final, Les Bleus have been coached by Didier Deschamps since 2012. They qualified with a 2-1 win against the Netherlands on 13 October.

Previous meetings

vs Austria W14 D3 L9 F38 A41

vs Netherlands W15 D4 L11 F54 A57



vs Estonia W1 D0 L0 F4 A0

vs Finland W11 D0 L0 F24 A3

vs Poland W9 D5 L3 F30 A17

vs Wales W4 D1 L1 F14 A4