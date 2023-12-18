UEFA EURO 2024: Fans of participating teams request 30 million tickets

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage fixtures, venues and kick-off times were revealed following the final tournament draw in Hamburg, Germany, on 2 December. Thereafter, a ticket application phase dedicated to the supporters of the participating national teams opened until 12 December and fans showed a huge appetite to be part of next year’s final tournament across ten German host cities from 14 June to 14 July.

Each participating national association received 10,000 tickets for their fans for each match and several associations have successfully sold their entire ticket allocations directly to their own fan clubs and in line with their defined sales principles. The remaining tickets will be allocated as part of the lottery conducted by UEFA.

EURO 2024 schedule

The ticket application phase for fans of the participating national associations in numbers:

• In total, more than 30 million ticket applications were received from 206 countries between 2 and 12 December.

• Compared to the first application phase for the general public, in which 35% of tickets were requested by fans outside of Germany, during this application phase that number increased to 59%.

• Besides fans of Germany, the most tickets were requested by fans supporting Türkiye, Hungary, England, Albania and Croatia.

• Tickets for prime seats that went on offer for the first time have had a strong demand among fans wishing to watch a match from centrally located seats within category 1.

A lottery will be held where demand has exceeded the number of available tickets. Fans will be informed by the end of January 2024 whether their ticket request in this application phase was successful.

Over the next few weeks, UEFA will release unclaimed tickets and will include them in the lottery among fans who applied through the portal.

UEFA will continue to work diligently and thoroughly to detect fraudulent applications, which were observed and removed during both ticket application phases. Through so called bots, programmed to flood the ticket portal with millions of requests, individuals aim to secure tickets ahead of real fans and to resell them at inflated prices. UEFA will continue its efforts to stop such activity and ensure a fair and even distribution among real football fans.

During the first ticketing sales phase in October, over 20 million tickets were requested by fans worldwide for the 1.2 million tickets made available to the general public.

Resale platform

To ensure that there are no empty seats during the tournament, fans will have the chance to offer their purchased tickets for resale on the official UEFA EURO 2024 resale platform that will be launched in March 2024. This platform eliminates the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensures that sellers receive their money in full, as well as getting the valid ticket into the hands of another genuine fan at face value price.

Fans urged not to purchase tickets on the secondary market

UEFA strongly urges fans not to purchase tickets on the secondary market. Ticket sales to the general public and fans of the teams are carried out exclusively via EURO2024.com. The only way to ensure their validity and avoid disappointment at the stadiums is to purchase tickets through the official UEFA EURO 2024 ticketing portal. All tickets will be distributed via the official UEFA mobile tickets application, which will generate a unique QR code for each ticket. There will be no paper tickets.

EURO 2024 hospitality packages

Hospitality packages at all stadiums are being sold by 2024 Hospitality Experience AG, the official hospitality provider for UEFA EURO 2024, via 2024-hospitality.com. There are a range of options available, including a more casual and livelier club as well as business lounges or more exclusive private suites.

Travel benefits for supporters

EURO 2024 ticket holders will have access to discounted national and international train tickets, as well as a 36 Hour Travel Pass for public transport, making that the most convenient and sustainable option to get around in Germany. More information can be found here.