Public screening at UEFA EURO 2024

The term 'Public Screening' refers to the showing of televised football matches outside of the domestic environment, for example by a football club, a school, a city or an event agency. Such public screening events are subject to a specific licence from the organiser of the football match in question. In the case of UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA.

As was the case for previous UEFA EUROs, UEFA offers the opportunity for interested third parties to request a public screening licence. A brief summary of the related conditions as well as the application process can be found below, with more detailed information available in the supporting documentation.

It is important to note that in certain countries UEFA will issue public screening licences directly whereas in some countries it is the official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner who will issue the licence (either directly or via a third party acting on its behalf). In these countries, specific terms and conditions / licence fees for public screenings may apply. Organisers of public screenings staged in such countries should contact the relevant official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner for more information and to apply for a public screening licence. A link to the online application portal can be found at the bottom of this page.

1. The below information relates to countries where licences are issued directly by UEFA only.

1.1 Non-commercial v commercial public screenings

Public screening events are split into two categories: non-commercial and commercial. Non-commercial public screening events have no commercial character at all. Commercial public screening events have a commercial element, for example, through charging of entrance fees or sponsoring of the event by third parties.

For both categories, a public screening licence from UEFA is compulsory. The grant of a non-commercial public screening licence is free of charge while the grant of a commercial public screening licence is subject to a licence fee.

The only exception to the obligation to obtain a public screening license applies to public screenings that are considered small-scale events (as described below) or that take place in commercial premises that already have a regular commercial subscription to the official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcaster’s channels in their territory (e.g. sports bars).

1.2 Terms and conditions

As with any other licence, a public screening licence is subject to certain terms and conditions. These terms and conditions are the legal framework of the programme and are binding for all parties that apply for a public screening licence. You are strongly advised to read and make yourself familiar with UEFA’s public screening terms and conditions before applying for a licence.

Some elements to highlight in respect of the applicable terms and conditions are:

• public screening licences are issued for the duration of the tournament. It is at the licensee's discretion to decide how many matches will be screened.

• Licences for non-commercial public screenings are free of charge whereas public screenings with a commercial character are subject to payment of a licence fee.

• The licensee is responsible (at its own cost) for all organisational matters connected to the public screening as well as obtaining (and paying for) all necessary local permits and authorisations required to organise and operate a public screening.

• Organisers may not present their public screening event as official UEFA EURO 2024 events or in any other way that creates an official association with UEFA and/or UEFA EURO 2024. As a result, organisers may not use any UEFA and or UEFA EURO 2024 logos/marks.

• Sponsorship opportunities for commercial public screenings must first be offered to the official UEFA EURO 2024 partners. Furthermore, sponsorship opportunities may not be offered to any company that is directly or indirectly competing with the official UEFA EURO 2024 partners.

• In order to protect the official partners of UEFA EURO 2024, a 'protected window' applies during which any on-screen activation (e.g. advertising) is restricted to the official UEFA EURO 2024 partners.

• Organisers may not alter/modify the TV signal of the official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner whose signal must be used at the public screening event.

Full terms and conditions

1.3 Special cases

Bars/hotels/restaurants

Commercial premises (e.g. bars/hotels/restaurants) that normally show sports programming on screens in their premises and have all the necessary local authorisations to do so (including a ‘commercial premises’ TV subscription from the relevant broadcaster) do not require a public screening licence from UEFA, provided that the screenings are not sponsored and no entry fee is charged to attend the screening of the matches.

Small-scale events

Although considered public screenings, UEFA will not require small scale events to apply for a licence where both of the following apply:

- the event’s maximum capacity at any given time is 300 people or less; and

- there is no commercial activation (e.g. sponsorship activities or charging admission fees).

Organisers of such events do still need to ensure that they comply with UEFA public screening terms and conditions and obtain all applicable local permits and authorisations. Furthermore, UEFA reserves the right to withdraw this automatic consent for such public screenings where the organiser does not comply with UEFA public screening terms and conditions and/or does not have the necessary local permits and authorisations.

Special rules for host cities

UEFA, together with the host cities, operates the official UEFA EURO 2024 fan zones in each of the host cities. Visitors of these fan zones will be able to watch the matches on big screens and enjoy the additional facilities and entertainment offered. As a result, public screening licences for events in the UEFA EURO 2024 host cities will only be granted on an exceptional basis. Furthermore, in no circumstances may a public screening be hosted within two (2) kilometres radius of any match stadium or official UEFA fan zone.

1.4 Fees

Only commercial public screenings licenses are subject to payment of a licence fee to UEFA. A commercial public screening is an event that:

• generates direct revenues through the sale of products, goods and services and/or;

• offers branding or other commercial activations to third parties and/or;

• charges entry fees.

The licence fees to be paid are calculated on a 'spectator capacity' basis, for which UEFA has identified five categories. An overview of these licence fees as well as some practical examples are available in the supporting documentation (see UEFA EURO 2024 - Public Screening Programme - UEFA Rate Card document).

UEFA rate card document

UEFA rate card document (Deutsch)

1.5 Practical matters

Management of requests

CAA Eleven, UEFA's exclusive commercial agent of UEFA EURO 2024 is responsible for the implementation of UEFA EURO 2024 public screening programme on behalf of UEFA. CAA Eleven will deal with all requests and issue the licences. For any question to which you cannot find the answer to in the supporting documentation, please email CAA Eleven at publicscreeningEURO2024@CAA11.com.

Applying and, if relevant, paying for a licence

Applications for public screening licences can only be submitted via the online application portal that will open in January 2024.

If and when licence fees are payable to UEFA, payments can only be made via credit card and must be received by UEFA prior to the licence being issued. Fees paid are not refunded, regardless of whether the public screening takes place or not. Fees are net and do not include VAT.

Timelines

• January 2024: opening of application portal.

• 10 May 2024: application deadline.

• 14 June 2024: opening match UEFA EURO 2024.

• 14 July 2024: UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

For most people, organising a public screening event is not a daily routine and poses quite a lot of questions. In the Frequently Asked Questions document available in the supporting documentation you can find answers to all sorts of questions related to the organisation of a public screening event as well as the licence terms and conditions. This document is updated from time to time but if your question is not featured, details on who to contact is available via the application portal.

Frequently asked questions

Frequently asked questions (Deutsch)

2. The below information relates to countries where licences are issued directly by or on behalf of the official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner.

For countries where licences are issued directly by or on behalf of the official UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner, please inform yourself of any additional or different terms and conditions/licence fees that may apply in that specific country. Information on the countries concerned and on who to contact will be published when the online application portal opens in January 2024.

Visit the online application portal