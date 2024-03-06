David Silva on Spain's EURO 2008 and EURO 2012 successes

There were some nervy moments as Spain won their first major trophy since 1964 at UEFA EURO 2008, edging out Germany in the final in Vienna.

However, after winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Vicente del Bosque's side came to the 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine with an air of invincibility, their campaign culminating in a 4-0 final success against Italy. Midfielder David Silva looks back with a smile.

On Spain's EURO 2008 coach Luis Aragonés

He was the one who banked on a different playing style for Spain, to play with stronger technique. Thanks to him, we have achieved so much. In my case, he put his faith in me when I was 20 years old. He trusted me completely.

There was no one placing such trust in us as much as he did. At the beginning of the championship, he said we would win it. He was confident every time he gave a speech about the matches. He was passionate. He was very brave.

On Spain's EURO 2008 campaign

The first matches in these tournaments are always difficult. It's the start. The teams try to defend a bit more. I believe we kept getting better and better, at the end of the tournament we were at our best.

It was the main characteristic of the team, to have the match under control at all times. Once we scored the first goal, it was almost impossible for the other team [to overtake] because it became difficult to chase the ball.

On the EURO 2008 final

That was a truly special championship, because we had our family with us from the start. We even had them with us during training, in the nearby town.

The manager had the virtue of always cracking jokes during times of tension to relieve that tension. He did that very well. He used to say that he was an old hand with many battles under his belt. His jokes really helped us relax before games.

At the beginning of the game we were a bit nervous. At the end of the day, it was a final, and Spain hadn't played in one for a long time. But as time went by, we got more relaxed. And after scoring the goal, we felt a lot better. And the rest… You don't realise any of it until you're back in Spain.

On Vicente del Bosque leading Spain to EURO 2012 after the 2010 World Cup success

He brought in some new players and did a fantastic job. He managed the group really well, and you also need good luck to win three times, which we had. Things were great from the start. I had an excellent relationship with him, as I had with Luis, and he was very good to me.

And then everything went our way, and the final, the way the game went… We scored in our first opportunities, and then they had an injury, and it was even easier for us. But we played a great EURO.

On the EURO 2012 final against Italy

They had a good championship, but they were a bit overconfident, and they played a bit differently in the final. They played more one-on-one and not like they used to play with two defensive lines. And that was good for us. We had Cesc [Fàbregas] playing as a striker as well. He might not be the fastest, but he's one of the smartest players. And he scored a good goal.

We scored so many goals from our initial chances that Italy's heads [and level] dropped in the second half, and it all became more comfortable. Apart from that, we had total control over the match at all times.