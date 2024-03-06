UEFA EURO 2024 ticket resale platform opens for fans

The official UEFA EURO 2024 resale platform is open. Ticket holders can now offer their tickets at face value for secure resale to other fans. It means fans who may not have been successful so far may be able to purchase tickets from 13 March.

EURO 2024 resale platform

The official resale platform is the only authorised platform to resell tickets for UEFA EURO 2024. Fans are strongly reminded not to use any other platform, to avoid disappointment with invalid tickets.

Fans who wish to sell tickets

• The resale platform will be open until 11 March at 11:00 CET for ticket holders to list their tickets.

• Ticket holders can list any number of tickets they wish to sell.

• Unsold tickets will remain with the original purchaser.

Fans looking to purchase tickets

• The resale platform will be open from 13 March at 11:00 CET to 14 March at 11:00 CET.

• Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

• Considering the record demand for tickets during the previous application phases, long queues are expected. UEFA will show the availability of tickets on EURO2024.com/tickets shortly before the resale platform opens for purchase.

Further details

Similar to EURO 2020, there will be more resale windows in March for fans who wish to sell and purchase tickets; further time slots will be published on EURO2024.com/tickets. The reason for opening the resale platform in pre-defined time slots is to avoid fans having to constantly check for new ticket availability.

If tickets are offered for resale by fans of the participating national associations, they will be sold in a separate process to fans of the same team.

To give as many fans as possible the opportunity to see the tournament live, the number of purchasable tickets will be limited to 12 tickets in total and a maximum of four tickets per match.

For information about UEFA EURO 2024 official hospitality sales packages, visit 2024-hospitality.com.