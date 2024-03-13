Trophy Tour sparks excitement in EURO 2024 host cities

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is well and truly hotting up, and with fewer than 100 days to go before the finals in Germany, the Trophy Tour is set to raise anticipation levels even higher.

In the run-up to the opening match on 14 June, the Henri Delaunay Cup will be visiting all ten host cities, giving fans a unique chance to get as close to the silverware as the eventual winners themselves. Hence the slogan: 'United by the trophy.'

The tour kicks off in Stuttgart on Friday 22 March and ends in Munich on Tuesday 14 May, exactly one month before Germany and Scotland get the tournament under way at the Munich Football Arena. In between, supporters in each of the host cities will have the opportunity to take part in activities organised by UEFA, its partners and the cities themselves.

These will be offered on-site or online, giving every fan the chance to get involved and experience the excitement ahead of this summer's showdown between the continent's best teams – while bringing to life the tournament motto, 'United by football. Vereint im Herzen Europas.'

Tournament director Philipp Lahm, ambassador Célia Šašić and mascot Albärt are just three of the prominent guests who will accompany the trophy as the tour delivers unforgettable moments on its way through Germany. For further details about the activities planned at the local level, the host cities will be issuing more information in due course.

UEFA EURO 2024 Trophy Tour dates

22 to 24 March Stuttgart

2 and 3 April Frankfurt

5 and 6 April Cologne

9 and 10 April Düsseldorf

13 and 14 April Dortmund

16 and 17 April Gelsenkirchen

24 and 25 April Berlin

6 and 7 May Leipzig

10 and 11 May Hamburg

13 and 14 May Munich