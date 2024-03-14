UEFA eEURO 2024: All you need to know

When does UEFA eEURO 2024 start?

On 16 and 17 March, UEFA eEURO 2024 will begin with the group stage. Over the two days, players representing 51 UEFA national teams will compete for their spot in the eEURO live finals.

Who will be participating?

National team representatives were determined in January 2024, either via a national player selection tournament or by direct nomination.

What platform is hosting UEFA eEURO 2024?

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 will be the official platform for UEFA's eEURO.

How will the group stage work?

The group stage will be played as an online tournament, with seven groups in a round-robin format. Competition will be fierce since only the champion of each group emerges, advancing to the finals in their quest for the UEFA eEURO 2024 title. Fans can look forward to a tournament that promises to be an electrifying showcase of skill and competition.

What will happen next?

The winner of the UEFA eEURO 2024 will be determined during a live final in Germany this summer. The hosts Germany will complete the line-up of eight finalists and fans will experience intense matches in this battle for supremacy on the virtual pitch.