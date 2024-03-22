UEFA EURO 2024 resale platform re-opens for fans

The resale window has opened again with UEFA EURO 2024 match ticket holders being able to offer any remaining unwanted tickets for resale until 15 April.

These tickets will then be made available at the beginning of May together with any other remaining tickets in the last-minute sales.

Between 6 and 11 March, fans had the chance to list their unwanted tickets for resale at face value. In total, only 39,398 tickets were offered for resale via UEFA's ticketing portal, the lowest ever total compared to all previous EURO tournaments. This demonstrates the immense interest in attending the matches taking place in Germany this summer.

The opening of the resale platform to purchase these tickets on 13 March faced significant demand with more than 250,000 fans queuing when the portal opened at 11:00 CET, and all 39,398 tickets were purchased within hours.

The next and final resale window has now been opened and will run until 15 April, allowing fans to list any further unwanted tickets for official resale. After this phase closes, the tickets will be made available for purchase at the beginning of May.

It is expected that the number of tickets to be put on resale during this second phase will be very low. Therefore, UEFA will release further tickets as part of the last-minute ticket sales which will start in parallel. Along with a significant number of restricted view tickets, any further tickets which become available after the operational finalisation of the stadium set-ups determining the exact number of seats will be included in this ticket release. The last-minute sale will run until all tickets are sold and is expected to be the last chance for fans to secure a ticket before the tournament starts on 14 June.

The official resale platform is the only authorised platform to resell tickets for UEFA EURO 2024. Fans are strongly reminded not to use any other platform to buy or sell tickets, to avoid disappointment with invalid tickets.