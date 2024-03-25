UEFA eEURO 2024 qualifiers results

The eEURO is an annual international esports competition featuring Europe's best EA SPORTS FC™ players, representing UEFA national teams.

The competition kicked off on the weekend of 16 and 17 March with the online qualifiers, which saw 51 UEFA national teams battle it out in a round robin tournament across seven groups over two days.

The top player from each group goes through to the live finals in July 2024 hosted in Berlin, where they will compete to be crowned European champion and win a share of the $100,000 prize pot.

Confirmed eEURO 2024 finalists

1. Vejrgang representing the Danish National Team

2. yuval representing the Israeli National Team

3. Obrun2002 representing the Italian National Team

4. Andreas representing the Norwegian National Team

5. AdrianCifuentes representing the Spanish National Team

6. iMertAL representing the Turkish National Team

7. CIG_ST92 representing the Ukrainian National Team

8. Umut representing the German National Team*

Fans at home will be able to tune in live to the finals in July. Stay tuned for more information on timings and where to watch.

*Germany, as the host nation, receive a direct invitation to the live finals.