Last-minute sale of EURO 2024 tickets to open on Thursday

With UEFA EURO 2024 set to kick off in less than 50 days, UEFA will be putting additional tickets on sale at 11:00 CEST on Thursday 2 May, available to purchase on EURO2024.com/tickets.

The released tickets will include tickets offered for resale via the official resale platform in March/April, tickets made available after the finalisation of stadium configurations and a significant number of restricted-view tickets at discounted prices.

The last-minute sale will run on a first-come, first-served basis until all tickets are sold, and this is likely to be the last chance for fans to purchase tickets to watch EURO 2024 matches live at a stadium.

As with previous sales phases, the tickets are expected to sell out very quickly – especially for high-demand fixtures, such as games involving the host nation Germany or the final itself. The number of available tickets will vary from match to match. In total, more than 100,000 tickets will be released.

Should any remaining tickets become available in the build-up to the final tournament, an announcement will be made on EURO2024.com/tickets.

For information about EURO 2024 official hospitality sales packages, visit 2024-hospitality.com.