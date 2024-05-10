Meduza, OneRepublic and Leony release UEFA EURO 2024 official song FIRE

FIRE, the official UEFA EURO 2024 song, has been released on all streaming platforms.

The three EURO 2024 music artists – Italian electronic trio MEDUZA, Grammy-nominated OneRepublic and German singer-songwriter Leony – have teamed up to release FIRE ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany.

Listen to FIRE here

The song, written by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and produced by MEDUZA, merges the Italian group's much-loved anthemic house production, OneRepublic's compelling soundscapes and Leony's pop expertise into a track that embodies the fervour and spirit of football and music fans alike.

Supporters will have the chance to see the anthem performed live by the three artists during the closing ceremony, which takes place ahead of the final at Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

UEFA EURO 2024 artists talk through official song FIRE

MEDUZA have also created a full auditory experience, a series of compositions inspired by the anthem to enrich TV sequences, walk-on music for teams entering the pitch and key moments such as the trophy presentation, ensuring that the spirit of EURO 2024 resonates in every aspect of the event, uniting music and football.

Additionally, an official EURO 2024 playlist is now available on steaming platforms, with weekly updates and specially curated takeovers providing a dynamic and immersive musical backdrop to the tournament.

Official EURO 2024 playlist

“Football and music both have the power to unite people,” said Philipp Lahm, UEFA EURO 2024 tournament director. “When I think of EURO '96 , I have 'Football's Coming Home' in my head. At UEFA EURO 2024, we want to celebrate Europe's diversity and strengthen the feeling of togetherness. Good sport and beautiful music should carry us through the summer – with the EURO song 'FIRE'.”

MEDUZA said: "Now more than ever, the power of music to unite us is undeniable. As huge football fans, we're thrilled to combine our passion for the game with our music for UEFA EURO 2024."

In-depth guide to EURO

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic said: "Today is special with the release of FIRE. We wrote it for football and music fans everywhere, hoping it will inspire and unite us as we count down to UEFA EURO 2024. The #LightYourFire campaign is an invitation to fans worldwide to join us on this journey."

Leony said: "I'm thrilled that FIRE is out! Growing up watching the tournament with my family made me fall in love with football. With this edition coming to my home country Germany, being part of the official tournament song is a dream come true!"

Alongside the song's debut, UEFA has also launched the #LightYourFire social media campaign, an initiative encouraging fans to share their passions and celebrate the union of music and football, with the chance to win tickets to the Berlin final. For more information fans can follow the UEFA and UEFA EURO 2024 social media channels.