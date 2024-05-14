Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and EURO 2024 mascot Albärt will work together in 'The Substitutes', a dynamic new education programme from UEFA which encourages children to #MakeMoves.

Designed for schools, clubs and communities, 'The Substitutes' includes six lessons spanning sports, mathematics and geography, music, languages, science and technology, and creative art.

With Musiala and Albärt serving as substitute teachers for the lessons, the initiative aims to inspire the millions of young people across Europe to embrace getting active and to value the physical, mental and social health benefits of regular exercise and movement.

The program aligns closely with the mission of Musiala's foundation, Team Musiala. The foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children through impactful initiatives and after-school programs, empowering youth and promoting positive development and well-being.

Musiala and Albärt snap a selfie together UEFA

The programme also extends beyond physical education to incorporate themes like sustainability and technology within the context of EURO 2024. For example, children will learn about sustainable travel methods between stadiums and explore advancements like motion-capture technology.

Musiala, who has won the UEFA Champions League once and the German Bundesliga four times with Bayern, is enthusiastic about his role, saying: "It's an honour to contribute to such a significant cause. 'The Substitutes' is more than just a school programme; it's a movement aimed at showing kids the joy and benefits of staying active, hoping to ignite a lifelong passion for sports among their peers."

Musiala and Albärt will work together to inspire the next generation UEFA

All resources for 'The Substitutes' are freely accessible at MakeMoves2024.com, providing valuable content not only for schools but also for home and community use.

The launch of 'The Substitutes' marks another key milestone for Albärt, who has become a central figure in the build-up to the 17th EURO finals, which will commence on 14 June in Munich, with hosts Germany taking on Scotland.