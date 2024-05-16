UEFA EURO 2024 and Albärt to feature in Roblox's Piñata Smashlings™

UEFA is teaming up with Toikido to bring the excitement of UEFA EURO 2024 to the popular Roblox game, Piñata Smashlings™.

The collaboration introduces official mascot Albärt and the EURO 2024 Football Island to the incredible world of Piñata Smashlings™. This special event, running from 15 May–14 July, offers an immersive stadium experience filled with football-themed games, piñatas, treasures and the chance to level up and earn in-game currency while supporting UEFA's mission to inspire young audiences to emulate their tournament heroes and live a physically active lifestyle.

Players on EURO 2024 Football Island will stay connected to the tournament via in-game digital screens which will display live EURO match scores, enhancing the connection between virtual and physical play. The fan zone within the game will provide a space for players to celebrate their favourite teams and tournament moments, while fans who purchase the official Albärt plush will also be able to unlock exclusive digital rewards in-game, including a unique Albärt Smashling.

UEFA's EURO 2024 Make Moves initiative, fronted by Albärt and Germany star Jamal Musiala, is currently rolling out across thousands of schools and clubs across Europe. The addition of the game integration into Piñata Smashlings™ ensures the tournament reaches and inspires young audiences in both their real and virtual playgrounds.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director at UEFA, said: "EURO 2024 has the potential to inspire millions of girls and boys to play football and live healthy and active lifestyles, so it is important for us to take the tournament to the platforms and spaces they already occupy. Together with Toikido and Piñata Smashlings™ we have created a captivating football experience that bridges the virtual and physical, which we hope will attract young audiences to our sport."

Play now!