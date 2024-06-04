Switzerland coach Murat Yakin on EURO 2024, young prospects and finals memories – interview

Murat Yakin was a defensive stalwart for Switzerland from 1994 to 2004, while his younger brother Hakan provided the threat going forward. Together they featured in the Swiss side that reached EURO 2004, and 20 years on, Murat is back at the finals as national team coach.

Appointed in 2021, Yakin took his side through to the knockout phase at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals and is hoping his experienced charges can once more fight above their weight at the EURO in Germany.

On being offered the Switzerland job in 2021

I never expected to have a chance to do that. I was in Schaffhausen, in the second division and had a very special project. After that amazing EURO [when Switzerland reached the quarter-finals in 2021], everyone was still euphoric, and they were looking for a new coach. I was at home with my wife and then I received a call from the sporting director. In the beginning, I didn't even know what to do with that.

On playing at EURO 2004

[I have] very happy [memories], first of all with the call-up, then the big hopes for the start of the tournament. We had a brutal group with France, Croatia and England. We didn't meet the expectations that we'd hoped for and therefore, in the end, I think it wasn't a very happy EURO.

[Me and my brother Hakan played] together at FC Basel, and we were very, very proud to be able to finally play together in a EURO tournament. On the one hand they were great moments, but on the other, we played together because we wanted to win something, and unfortunately that didn't happen.

Hakan and Murat Yakin celebrate qualifying for EURO 2004 PA Images via Getty Images

On the Swiss way of developing talent

It starts with having a good education. We give the younger players the possibility relatively early to get integrated. A big advantage is also that we in Switzerland don't have the same pressure of expectation as the top leagues.

We can throw [younger players] in the deep end so that they gain experience at 17 or 18. We have some good and talented players. They can get through that experience relatively early and that's a huge advantage.

Murat Yakin speaking after the finals draw UEFA via Getty Images

On Zeki Amdouni and Denis Zakaria

[Amdouni] doesn't get fazed. He's a young striker who has amazing drive with and without the ball. He is just easy-going. You can see that he really likes to play football. It reminds me a bit of street football. You give him the ball and he is goal-oriented. He is hungry for goals but still very team-oriented.

[Zakaria] was also able to take a relatively early step into professional football. He has that drive. He is very athletic. Unfortunately, he was injured a lot. But we can see that once he is back to his strengths, he has rhythm. He is very valuable in the centre and in midfield. He is an instigator who wins tackles.

Zeki Amdouni and Denis Zakaria celebrate a Switzerland goal AFP via Getty Images

On the value of final tournament experience

Expectations are, of course, always high. We have top players in top leagues. I think that in the end, we will do what we know. They are very adaptable and therefore the progress is there.

We have a lot of experience in our team with players that have over 100 caps. We also have younger players that we have integrated for this tournament, and during the qualifiers which is even better, so that we don't get surprised if something happens and the team gets a little tight or limited in some areas. I think we have a great mix there.