Win a BBQ with a EURO legend

Win a trip to UEFA EURO 2024 for you and three friends, including match tickets and a BBQ watch-along party with a EURO legend.

Enter by Wednesday 5 June for a chance to win an amazing two-day trip to UEFA EURO 2024 including a BBQ watch-along party in Berlin with a EURO legend, match tickets to Poland vs Austria at the Olympiastadion, Berlin, plus travel and accommodation for you and three friends.

Enter now!

This incredible prize comes courtesy of Hellmann's, Calvé, Amora and Globus, the Official BBQ Partners of UEFA EURO 2024.

How can I enter?

Visit the competition page and register or login to your MyUEFA account to confirm your entry. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above who are residents in any territory of UEFA's 55 member national associations (except for Russia). The winner will be announced in early June 2024.

Prizes

One lucky winner will win a two-day trip prize package including flights and accommodation, courtesy of Hellmann’s, Calvé, Amora and Globus, the Official BBQ Partners of UEFA EURO 2024.

20 June: Enjoy a delicious Hellmann's UEFA EURO 2024 BBQ watch-along party in Berlin with a surprise EURO legend.

21 June: Take in a historic UEFA EURO 2024 match, with tickets for four people to Poland vs Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Enter now!