Guess your way to UEFA EURO 2024 glory with Match Predictor

Fancy your football knowledge? Challenge your friends to predict the scorelines of every game at UEFA EURO 2024 and you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes in our Match Predictor presented by Betano.

Play Match Predictor

For each match, points are awarded for the correct result, the correct number of home goals, the correct number of away goals and the correct goal difference. You can also score more points by predicting the first team and player to score and, if you're really confident, you can double your points with the 2x booster.

The top-ranked players at the end of the group stage and after the final will each win Hisense TVs, with further prizes on offer for those who finish second and third. Then, of course, there are bragging rights. You can set up leagues with your friends while trying to climb the global leaderboard.

Predictor is completely free to play and you can change your predictions at any point up to the scheduled kick-off time of each match.

Play Match Predictor