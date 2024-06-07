EURO's youngest scorers: Vonlanthen, Rooney, Renato Sanches, Stojković, Ronaldo

Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen is the youngest scorer in EURO history. The forward was aged 18 years and 141 days when he equalised against France at UEFA EURO 2004, breaking a Wayne Rooney record that had stood for four days.

There are several other recognisable names among the top ten, chief among them Cristiano Ronaldo, whose longevity is underlined by the fact that he also features in the list of oldest EURO scorers.

Vonlanthen's longstanding mark could come under threat in Germany by a trio who were not born when he struck two decades ago: Spain pair Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, plus France's Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Ten youngest EURO scorers

Johan Vonlanthen 18 years, 141 days (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/2004)

Wayne Rooney 18 years, 237 days (England 3-0 Switzerland, 17/06/2004)

Renato Sanches 18 years, 317 days (Poland 1-1 Portugal, 3-5p, 30/06/2016)

Dragan Stojković 19 days, 108 days (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 19/06/1984)

Cristiano Ronaldo 19 years, 128 days (Portugal 1-2 Greece, 12/06/2004)

Ferenc Bene 19 years, 183 days (Spain 2-1 Hungary, 17/06/1964)

Cristian Chivu 19 years, 238 days (England 2-3 Romania, 20/06/2000)

Patrick Kluivert 19 years, 353 days (Netherlands 1-4 England, 18/06/1996)

Pietro Anastasi 20 years, 64 days (Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia, 10/06/1968)

Michael Owen 20 years, 189 days (England 2-3 Romania, 20/06/2000)

Pietro Anastasi (20 years and 64 days) is the youngest player to score in a final, his right-footed volley from outside the box doubling Italy's advantage against Yugoslavia in the 1968 final replay in Rome.

Every team's youngest players/scorers