Quiz Arena: Test your EURO knowledge

Know the UEFA European Championship inside out? You could win some amazing prizes by proving it in the Quiz Arena.

The Quiz Arena is the ultimate test of EURO knowledge and is now open for you to enter. There are two different quizzes: Daily Quiz and Random Quiz.

Quiz Arena

UEFA EURO 2024: Daily Quiz

In this quiz, which runs until 14 July, you have to answer ten EURO questions on 37 separate days. Unsure? Increase your chances by playing your 50-50 or opt to take 2 shots. Players score points for all their correct answers. The Daily Quiz offers a selection of fantastic prizes. Those who are top of the leaderboard after the group stage and the final will each win Hisense TVs.

UEFA EURO 2024: Random Quiz

This quiz enables players to sharpen their skills by tackling batches of random questions without any restrictions on time or quantity. While players will accumulate points and earn digital achievements, there are no prizes on offer.