UEFA EURO 2024 Game Mode released on EA SPORTS FC™ 24

Gaming fans will be able to experience the most authentic simulation of UEFA EURO 2024 after EA SPORTS FC™ 24 unveiled a free in-game update on 6 June. Supporters will be able to play as all 24 nations that have qualified for the tournament on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch™, and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile as they dream of leading their country to European glory.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 puts players on the pitch in Germany with an immersive experience that mirrors the authentic details of EURO 2024, from national team kit updates to many of the real-life stadiums, as well as updated star heads to bring the faces of some of Europe's best to the international stage.

The in-game tournament offers players a variety of modes:

Lead Your Nations Mode

Fans can put themselves at the heart of the tournament by leading their nation to victory, taking the tournament by storm as a real footballer or with a custom player. As they play through the stages, fans can choose to navigate the tournament as a player or manager, while enjoying the opportunity to complete training drills to earn PlayStyles, improving their game on the way to the trophy.

Tournament Mode

This single-player option allows players to write (or rewrite) the future of their nation. Choosing between one of the 24 qualified countries, or another European nation, fans can play their way out of true-to-life groups and through the knockouts.

Kick-Off Mode

Fans can challenge one another or play against the CPU AI in an authentic tournament experience, selecting from a group or knockout match, including updated "Match of the Day" fixtures that mirror the authentic tournament fixtures in real time.

Online Friendlies Mode

Here, friends can go head-to-head and experience the excitement of EURO 2024 tournament with authentic match-ups.

What else is available?

An all-new set of 'Challenges' will allow fans to experience EURO 2024 while earning rewards for their favourite game modes. Rewards can be unlocked in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Player Career and Manager Career when fans play matches, start new tournaments or lead their nation to glory.

Additionally, players can enjoy content in Football Ultimate Team, with a number of campaigns themed around the live action in Germany. These campaigns celebrate the players poised to lead their nations on the path to glory, breakthrough stars that emerge during the group stages, greats of the game who shone in past tournaments, and the best players across the whole month as the festival of football brings excitement and upgraded Player Items to Football Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS FC Mobile

The biggest football tournament of this summer will also bring all 24 national teams together to battle on EA SPORTS FC Mobile from 12 June to 25 July, featuring an In-Game Event where users can experience the full campaign and Tournament Mode to play PvE matches with varying difficulty. Mobile will also introduce Key Match, a brand-new way to play select real-world EURO 2024 fixtures, a true-to-life tournament experience that features two authentic stadiums, national team flags and banners, broadcast transitions, and the EURO 2024 song.

How can I find out more?

Click HERE for additional information about in-game updates and offerings around the EURO 2024 tournament update.

The UEFA eEURO 2024 will be played in the EURO mode of EA SPORTS FC™ 24.

You can download EA SPORTS FC Mobile on the App Store and Google Play Store.