Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona on learning from Maurizio Sarri, Marek Hamšík connection and EURO rivals

Francesco Calzona has had a footballing education that many would envy. The former midfielder worked alongside the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti during his role on the backroom staff at Serie A side Napoli, and the 55-year-old Italian is now enjoying making a name for himself as head coach.

Calzona spoke about those experiences with UEFA.com, as well as his expectations and hopes for EURO 2024 with Slovakia.

On lessons learned from Sarri

Definitely the work ethic, which I consider to be the bedrock. He's fanatical in his attention to detail and this has helped me in my journey, because I understand now that it's the absolute foundation of everything. Naturally, we also can't ignore the fact that he's a master of the pitch.

He's a very well-educated man all round, so I had the chance to learn a lot. We both started from the bottom. The difference is that he is a great coach and I, on the other hand, am just now emerging at these important levels. I have yet to establish myself at these levels while he is already a coach of important European calibre.

On Italy coach Spalletti's influence

Spalletti, as I have said in the past, is the right coach for all situations. He is a coach who thrives in tough situations and has a great personality. Just by watching him, I learned so much about group management. I think he was the best person to pass on this quality to me.

He has been fantastic, because he has really stepped into a dimension that is not easy, but he has done it with immense ease. I would like to face him [at EURO 2024]. It would be difficult, but if it happens it is clear that it would be a good day for me.

On his philosophy with Slovakia

The only thing I told the team is that I would like them to play [good football]. We might lose, but I don't like the mentality of conceding and speculating about stronger opponents. These are the basics that I tried to instil in them.

I am very satisfied because going onto the field against any opponent, we try to play. If the opponent proves to be superior to us, we hold up our hands, give them a round of applause and go home.

Our main goal was to get to the EURO. One of the goals now will certainly be to play beautiful football and make these people proud, because we've had a great following at recent matches. [Another goal] is certainly to continue to the next round. That would be the icing on the cake.

On Marek Hamšík

If I had a son, I would want him to be someone like Marek Hamšík, because he is very humble despite his career as a champion. He is straightforward, and everyone loves him. I've realised how important he is for Slovakia because I've never heard anyone speak ill of him or say anything negative about him.

Apart from being a colleague, he's a great friend. Throughout his years at Napoli we built a great relationship in a quiet way. We had a certain chemistry between us and then went our separate ways, but we continued to text each other. When we met again it felt as if no time had passed at all.

On Group E rivals

Belgium are definitely the strongest team in our group. They are in a moment of change with their players because of their ages, but they have really strong young players. I believe we'll be seeing them at the top again, like in recent years.

Romania qualified under the radar. They're a very good national team, certainly a similar level to us, and I believe they're one of the teams who have the same potential as we do of making it to the next round.